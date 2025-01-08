(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI AND PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated markets across multiple asset classes, today reported December and full-year 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX SapphireTM (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX FuturesTM. December 2024 and Full-Year 2024 Trading Volume and Share Highlights

Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a record 1.7 billion contracts in 2024, a 6.5% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing an annual market share of 15.1%, a 3.8% decrease YoY. December volume totaled a record 165.6 million contracts, a 29.1% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 16.4%, a 6.0% increase YoY.

MIAX Sapphire reached a volume of 65.0 million contracts in 2024, following its launch on August 12, 2024. December volume reached 18.4 million contracts, with December market share reaching 1.8%.

MIAX Options reached a record volume of 691.6 million contracts in 2024, a 9.1% increase YoY and representing an annual market share of 6.2%, a 1.5% decrease YoY. December volume reached 63.4 million contracts, a 23.3% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.3%, a 1.3% increase YoY.

MIAX Pearl Options reached a volume of 468.0 million contracts in 2024, a 27.7% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 4.2%, a 34.7% decrease YoY. December volume totaled 31.3 million contracts, a 32.5% decrease YoY and representing a monthly market share of 3.1%, a 44.5% decrease YoY.

MIAX Emerald reached a record volume of 465.6 million contracts in 2024, a 52.2% increase YoY and representing a record market share of 4.2%, a 37.4% increase YoY. December volume reached a record 52.5 million contracts, a 72.0% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 5.2%, a 41.3% increase YoY.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl EquitiesTM reached a record volume of 49.9 billion shares in 2024, a 6.2% increase YoY and representing a market share of 1.6%, a 4.4% decrease YoY. December volume totaled 3.8 billion shares, a 12.8% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.2%, a 30.0% decrease YoY. In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a record volume of 3.2 million contracts in 2024, a 10.2% increase YoY. December volume reached 197,513 contracts, a 44.5% increase YoY. Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.





Contracts Dec-24 Dec-23 % Chg Nov-24 % Chg Dec-24 Dec-23 % Chg Trading Days 21 20

20

252 250

U.S. Equity Options Industry 1,011,972,009 831,449,638 21.7

% 1,010,941,318 0.1

% 11,178,827,232 10,092,147,417 10.8

% MIAX Exchange Group 165,584,587 128,287,450 29.1

% 163,035,002 1.6

% 1,690,222,589 1,587,012,460 6.5

% MIAX Options 63,396,610 51,400,676 23.3

% 60,797,990 4.3

% 691,609,824 634,026,200 9.1

% MIAX Pearl 31,298,746 46,372,764 -32.5

% 32,006,908 -2.2

% 468,016,859 647,128,959 -27.7

% MIAX Emerald 52,472,586 30,514,010 72.0

% 51,730,078 1.4

% 465,577,123 305,857,301 52.2

% MIAX Sapphire(1) 18,416,645 0. -0% - 18,500,026 -0.5

% 65,018,783 - - Multi-Listed Options ADV Dec-24 Dec-23 % Chg Nov-24 % Chg Dec-24 Dec-23 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 48,189,143 41,572,482 15.9

% 50,547,066 -4.7

% 44,360,426 40,368,590 9.9

% MIAX Exchange Group 7,884,980 6,414,373 22.9

% 8,151,750 -3.3

% 6,707,232 6,348,050 5.7

% MIAX Options 3,018,886 2,570,034 17.5

% 3,039,900 -0.7

% 2,744,483 2,536,105 8.2

% MIAX Pearl 1,490,416 2,318,638 -35.7

% 1,600,345 -6.9

% 1,857,210 2,588,516 -28.3

% MIAX Emerald 2,498,695 1,525,701 63.8

% 2,586,504 -3.4

% 1,847,528 1,223,429 51.0

% MIAX Sapphire(1) 876,983 - - 925,001 -5.2

% 258,011 - -

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Dec-24 Dec-23 % Chg Nov-24 % Chg Dec-24 Dec-23 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 16.36

% 15.43

% 6.0

% 16.13

% 1.5

% 15.12

% 15.73

% -3.8

% MIAX Options 6.26

% 6.18

% 1.3

% 6.01

% 4.2

% 6.19

% 6.28

% -1.5

% MIAX Pearl 3.09

% 5.58

% -44.5

% 3.17

% -2.3

% 4.19

% 6.41

% -34.7

% MIAX Emerald 5.19

% 3.67

% 41.3

% 5.12

% 1.3

% 4.16

% 3.03

% 37.4

% MIAX Sapphire(1) 1.82

% - - 1.83

% -0.6

% 0.58

% - -

(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.





Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Dec-24 Dec-23 % Chg Nov-24 % Chg Dec-24 Dec-23 % Chg Trading Days 21 20

20

252 250

U.S. Equities Industry 308,866 247,729 24.7

% 292,020 5.8

% 3,064,080 2,758,344 11.1

% MIAX Pearl Volume 3,827 4,387 -12.8

% 3,767 1.6

% 49,865 46,935 6.2

% MIAX Pearl ADV 182 219 -16.9

% 188 -3.3

% 198 188 5.4

% MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.24

% 1.77

% -30.0

% 1.29

% -4.0

% 1.63

% 1.70

% -4.4

%



Futures and Options Trading Volume and Open Interest for MIAX

Futures, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Dec-24 Dec-23 % Chg Nov-24 % Chg Dec-24 Dec-23 % Chg Trading Days 21 20

20

252 250

MIAX Futures Volume 197,513 136,652 44.5

% 342,348 -42.3

% 3,188,735 2,894,831 10.2

% MIAX Futures ADV 9,405 6,833 37.7

% 17,117 -45.1

% 12,654 11,579 9.3

% MIAX Futures Open Interest 96,634 63,238 52.8

% 82,183 17.6

%



About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX SapphireTM), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX FuturesTM), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdxTM), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl EquitiesTM. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

[email protected]

SOURCE MIAX

