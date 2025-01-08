Wearable Devices And Rayneo To Unveil Transformative Gesture-Controlled AR Glasses Powered By Mudra Neural Wristband And Snapdragon XR Platform At CES®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yokneam Illit, Israel, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) and RayNeoTM today announced their groundbreaking collaboration to redefine the augmented reality (“AR”) experience with the debut of the RayNeoTM X3 Pro glasses, pre-bundled with Wearable Devices' Mudra® neural input wristband. The glasses are powered by the Snapdragon® AR1 Gen 1 from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. This ecosystem collaboration sets a new standard for intuitive and immersive AR interaction.

Wearable Devices' Mudra® transforms AR interactions with RayNeoTM by utilizing highly accurate neural-input wristbands for gesture tracking. This advancement does not require line-of-sight gestures, reducing device weight and power consumption, and enabling more compact and fashionable designs. With Mudra® technology, RayNeoTM users can control their AR experience through subtle, familiar gestures, enjoying enhanced functionality and comfort.

The co-branded new AR glasses, bearing the label“Powered by Mudra® Technology,” will be showcased at the RayNeoTM booth (#17704) and Wearable Devices' booth (#15758) in the Las Vegas Convention Center's Central Hall at CES® 2025.

Offir Remez, Executive VP of Wearable Devices, stated,“Our collaboration with RayNeoTM marks a significant milestone in the evolution of augmented reality. Mudra's® wrist neural technology enables intuitive and seamless interaction with RayNeoTM glasses to provide users with the next-level professional AR experience.”

“This collaboration marks a significant leap in AR technology, bringing together neural input innovation and advanced AR design,” said Howie Li, Chief Executive Officer of RayNeoTM.“The RayNeoTM X3 Pro glasses and Mudra neural wristband deliver an intuitive, seamless AR experience, redefining how users interact with the digital world.”

Sahil Bansal, Senior Director, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., stated:“With the growing popularity of smart glasses, we're excited to see innovation like Wearable Devices' Mudra® wristband that allows users to intuitively navigate display enabled AR devices. This new technology is a great companion for RayNeo'sTM new glasses powered by Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1.”

Features of Wearable Devices' Mudra® technology Include:



Intuitive Gesture Control: With advanced neural interface technology, Mudra® technology captures a user's hand movement intents and translates them into touchless digital commands.

Customizable Gestures: Users can personalize Mudra® gestures for their favorite apps, giving them total control over their digital life. It enables the mapping of gestures to specific commands to create customized interactions. Compatible with Everything: Whether using iOS, Android, Windows, or macOS, Mudra® technology works across platforms, opening up new possibilities for gaming, smart home automation, and even professional tasks.

CES® attendees are invited to experience the bundled product in action and discuss its implications for the AR ecosystem with Wearable Devices and RayNeoTM executives.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a pioneering growth company revolutionizing human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input technology for both consumer and business markets. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company's innovative products, including the Mudra® Band for iOS and Mudra® technology for Android, enable seamless, touch-free interaction by transforming subtle finger and wrist movements into intuitive controls. These groundbreaking solutions enhance gaming, and the rapidly expanding AR/VR/XR landscapes. The Company offers a dual-channel business model: direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing. Its flagship Mudra® Band integrates functional and stylish design with cutting-edge AI to empower consumers, while its enterprise solutions provide businesses with the tools to deliver immersive and interactive experiences. By setting the input standard for the XR market, Wearable Devices is redefining user experiences and driving innovation in one of the fastest-growing tech sectors. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW,” respectively.

About RayNeo

RayNeoTM is a leading brand in the AR space, dedicated to redefining augmented reality through groundbreaking technology and wearable innovation. Initially incubated within TCL, RayNeoTM develops AR glasses that seamlessly integrate into everyday life, delivering immersive and intuitive experiences. By combining cutting-edge design with advanced technologies, RayNeoTM empowers users to explore and interact with the digital world like never before. Committed to shaping the future of AR, RayNeoTM drives innovation through collaboration and a user-first approach.

Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

