Oncocyte Appoints Dr. Paul Billings As Consulting Chief Medical Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corp. (NASDAQ: OCX), a diagnostics company, announces the appointment of Dr. Paul Billings as the company's Consulting Chief Medical Officer. In this part-time role, he will support a range of strategic and clinical goals for Oncocyte.









Dr. Billings is a recognized pioneer in genomics and precision medicine with over 40 years of experience spanning academia, government, and the biotechnology industry. He joins Oncocyte from Biological Dynamics, where he served as CEO and Chairman, driving innovation in exosome-based diagnostics for early cancer detection. Previously, he served as Chief Medical Officer at Natera, Inc., during the commercialization phase of its blood test for kidney transplant rejection as well as its cancer blood test that can identify minimal residual disease. He has also been an advisor or a physician leader with Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics, Life Technologies Corp, Johnson & Johnson, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, contributing to transformative advances in molecular medicine.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Billings to the Oncocyte team,” said Josh Riggs, CEO of Oncocyte.“He is a legend in molecular diagnostics with a proven track record of not only advancing groundbreaking technologies but also bringing them to market and making a tangible impact on patient care.”

“My interest is in individualizing care – in driving clinical utility and better outcomes. Enabling hospitals and providers to do the testing nearer to the patient, with quality and favorable economics, will result in improved practice,” Dr. Billings said.“I am honored to collaborate with this talented and passionate team in bridging the gap between clinical innovation and the accessibility of care.”

Dr. Billings holds M.D. and Ph.D. degrees in immunology from Harvard University, with postgraduate training at the University of Washington. He is board certified as an internal medicine and medical genetics specialist. He has held academic positions at Harvard, Stanford, and UC San Francisco, where he has mentored the next generation of leaders in genetics and medicine. He has also served on the Advisory Boards at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA.) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a leading diagnostics technology company. The company's tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraftTM is a clinical blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. GraftAssureTM is a research use only (RUO) blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. DetermaIOTM is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. DetermaCNITM is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information about Oncocyte, please visit . For more information about our products, please visit the following web pages:

Forward-Looking Statements

