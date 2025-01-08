Intent IQ Implements GDPR Compliance, Strengthening Commitment To Privacy And Security

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intent IQ, a leading provider of identity and marketing solutions, today announced its compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This achievement underscores the company's commitment to upholding the highest standards of data privacy and security for its partners and clients across Europe and elsewhere.

The GDPR, enacted by the European Union, sets a high benchmark for data protection, empowering individuals with greater control over their personal information while mandating strict compliance requirements for organizations that process this data. By meeting these rigorous standards, Intent IQ is committing to safeguarding consumer privacy and ensuring transparency in its data practices to the benefit of its customers and consumers.

Advancing Privacy-Centric Identity Solutions

As an innovator in identity resolution, Intent IQ enables businesses to deliver personalized, omnichannel identity solutions while prioritizing consumer privacy. Complying with the GDPR ensures that Intent IQ's clients can confidently leverage its services in the EU and United Kingdom in compliance with the strict legal standards in such jurisdictions.

“Our mission has always been to provide innovative identity solutions that prioritize both performance and privacy,” said Roy Shkedi, CEO and Chairman of Intent IQ.“Complying with the GDPR reflects our unwavering commitment to data protection and empowers our clients to navigate the complexities of privacy regulations while delivering performance enhancing solutions with confidence.”

What GDPR Compliance Means for Intent IQ Clients



Enhanced Trust: Partners and clients can rely on Intent IQ's robust data governance framework, designed to uphold consumer rights.

Broad Reach: Businesses operating in or interacting with the EU and UK can utilize Intent IQ's solutions in a compliant manner. Future-Ready: GDPR compliance positions Intent IQ as a leader in privacy-focused innovation, ensuring readiness for evolving regulations.



Commitment to Ongoing Excellence

Intent IQ's GDPR compliant enhanced identity solutions enable its supply partners to boost revenue performance while maintaining a strong focus on privacy. By adhering to all GDPR regulations, this approach benefits both publishers and advertisers, enhancing bidding in a secure, privacy-focused environment and improving monetization for all participants.

This is a significant milestone in Intent IQ's journey toward excellence in identity and security. The company continues to invest in advanced identity solutions that are centered around consumers and privacy and maintain compliance while exceeding industry standards.

For more information about Intent IQ's GDPR compliance or its suite of identity solutions, please visit intentiq.com.

About Intent IQ

Intent IQ is a leading provider of identity resolution solutions, enabling brands and marketers to more effectively connect with their audiences across devices and channels. It is backed by AlmondNet Group's IP portfolio which includes over 170 granted patents. With a strong focus on innovation, privacy, and security, Intent IQ delivers unmatched accuracy and scale to drive meaningful customer experiences. The company's solutions first party ID clustering technology, cookieless audience activation, bid enhancement and attribution. Intent IQ is headquartered in New York City and has a research and development center in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit .

