QDOBA Kicks Off 2025 With Planned New Franchise Development Agreements Across The U.S.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Cafua Management Leads Expansion with 20 New Restaurants in New Hampshire and Rhode Island

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

APR Island Management/Cafua Management , led by Mark, David, and Greg Cafua alongside Ricardo Gonzalez. As the largest Dunkin' franchisee in the U.S., Cafua Management has committed to developing 20 restaurants in New Hampshire and Rhode Island, building on their 2024 agreement to develop five restaurants in Pennsylvania.

"After more than 40 years in the quick-service industry, we chose to invest in the fast-casual market, and QDOBA stood out for its fresh, customizable meals and loyal customer base," shared Mark Cafua, QDOBA Franchise Owner with Cafua Management. "QDOBA's strong track record, exceptional franchisee support, and scalability made it the right fit. Ultimately, it was the passion of the people – both guests and employees – that truly convinced us. We're excited to join QDOBA and contribute to its growing success."

This announcement builds off the recent momentum shared at the end of 2024, where QDOBA celebrated 16 consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales and 22 new franchise signings nationwide, bringing its total franchise commitments to more than 450 future restaurants. Among these agreements is a significant deal with Q Eats LLC , an experienced multi-unit franchisee, who has signed on for 15 restaurants across Greater Houston with more opportunities available in the market.

Additional new franchise agreements highlight QDOBA's momentum and its ability to attract experienced operators nationwide-most of whom are new to the system:



Jay and

Ahmad Jabbar, with an entrepreneurial background in other related multi-unit franchising businesses, have signed on for five new restaurants in New Orleans, expanding the brand's presence in Louisiana.

Equipped with over a decade of experience,

Spork Restaurant Holdings has committed to bringing 12 restaurants in Kansas City and surrounding counties in Missouri.

Lifelong Chicago resident with over 35 years of

QSR experience, Holy Moley Guacamole, LLC has committed to build fifteen new restaurants in Lake and DuPage counties throughout Illinois.

Led by seasoned group

Boost Enterprises with a combined 40 years of experience in QSR, Savannah, Georgia expects to be home to eight new QDOBA restaurants soon.

Existing

QDOBA franchisees are continuing to invest in the brand, demonstrating confidence in its growth potential. OM Group , a major Dunkin' and Wingstop franchisee, recently expanded its

development agreement, adding six more units in Cleveland and Toledo. Other franchisees making additional commitments include QDOBA Cincinnati , adding three restaurants in Ohio; Goraya , committing to three restaurants in Baltimore, Maryland; Patel , adding one restaurant in Fort Morgan, Colorado; and Golden Maize Restaurants, LLC , signing for four new locations in Connecticut. On the non-traditional front, multi-unit operator group ELPX Restaurant Group, LLC , with an extensive portfolio of restaurants, plans to expand the QDOBA footprint globally within multiple U.S. military installations beginning in 2025.

"As we kick off 2025, QDOBA's growth has never been stronger," said Jeremy Vitaro, Chief Development Officer at QDOBA. "Strong sales, strategic incentives, and experienced operators reflect the strength of our brand. We're proud to partner with franchisees who share our vision for delivering bold flavors and quality dining experiences to communities nationwide, setting the stage for long-term success."

QDOBA is actively seeking qualified multi-unit franchise operators to help propel development efforts in target markets nationwide, including in and around non-traditional venues like airports, universities, military bases and casinos. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity and available territories, prospective franchisees can visit

.

*Franchise sales are subject to applicable laws and regulations. This release is not an offering nor a claim about financial performance of past or potential future financial performance.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with approximately 800 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day

to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole.

For six years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of

the

USA TODAY

10Best Readers' Choice Awards.



Backed by over 25 years of proven success in

the United States

and, recently, Canada

and

Puerto Rico, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as

Alabama, California,

Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah. Non-traditional opportunities are available nationwide. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit .



Guests can order ahead for pick-up, delivery or catering at

QDOBA

or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the

iTunes App Store

or

Google Play .

Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram , Facebook ,

Twitter

and TikTok .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hayden Koone, [email protected]

Fish Consulting

(954) 893-9150

SOURCE QDOBA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED