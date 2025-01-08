Noema Pharma Appoints Michael Samar As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointment Further Strengthens Leadership Team; Follows Appointment of Volker Knappertz, M.D., as Executive Vice President of Research & Development

BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noema Pharma, a clinical-stage biotech company targeting debilitating central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the appointment of Michael Samar as Chief Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to Noema. Michael is a strong leader with experience supporting multiple M&A transactions, a successful IPO, and capital raises totaling over $1B,” said Ilise Lombardo, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Noema Pharma.“His expertise across the life sciences industry makes him an ideal addition to our management team. We also recently appointed Volker Knappertz, M.D., as Executive Vice President of Research and Development, rounding out our team of senior biotech leaders as Noema enters a catalyst-rich year with multiple Phase 2 study readouts across our pipeline.”

“Noema's innovative approach to CNS disorders is demonstrated by their late-stage clinical pipeline, and I am excited to join Noema during this key stage in their development,” said Michael Samar, Chief Financial Officer of Noema Pharma.“2025 represents a transformational year for the company with data across multiple indications. I look forward to working with the team to bring these first-in-disease therapeutics to patients in need, and I am excited about what this next year will bring.”

Michael brings 25 years of experience in life sciences and biotech, serving as both a strategic partner and a financial advisor to growth-phase and impact-driven organizations while helping forge a culture of success. Previously, Michael served as Chief Financial Officer at Windgap Medical, and before that, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Assembly Biosciences, as well as in senior leadership positions including Senior Vice President of Finance and Business Operations. Michael was Vice President of Finance and Site Head for the South San Francisco facility at Acorda Therapeutics (formerly Biotie Therapies). In earlier positions, he served as Director, Financial Planning and Analysis at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Senior Finance Director, Global Planning and Analysis at Agennix (formerly GPC Biotech), and roles of increasing responsibility within finance at Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development. Michael earned his MBA from Villanova University and his BSBA in finance from Bryant University. He also serves on the Boards of Unity Biotechnology and OUTbio, a non-profit organization for LGBTQ+ professionals in the biotech and related industries.

About Noema Pharma

Noema Pharma is a clinical-stage biotech company advancing a portfolio of transformative, first-in-disease therapeutics targeting neuroscience-based conditions with high unmet need. Noema has four programs currently in active Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia, Tourette syndrome and vasomotor symptoms plus CNS-mediated symptoms of menopause with readouts expected in 2025.

Noema was founded by leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners and is supported by current investors including EQT Life Sciences, Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Invus, Jeito Capital, Polaris Partners and UPMC Enterprises.

