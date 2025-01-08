(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bateau Asset Management brings to SMC Entertainment:



Foundational into International Services Sector

Well-established client base of high-net-worth individuals

Experienced global client services team based in Australia and Singapore Research and advisory capabilities complementary to SMC Entertainment's Fintech



BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMC Entertainment, ("SMC" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: SMCE), a Fintech incubator company focused on acquisition and support of commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies, is pleased to announce that it has closed the Acquisition Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Australia-based Bateau Asset Management , a boutique investment manager (“Bateau”). The acquisition will provide SMC with an initial presence in the Southeast Asia Fintech market.

Since 2016, Bateau has offered an absolute-return investment philosophy delivered by a multi-manager approach to investing. Services include investment research and education with the objective of providing clients with rigorously constructed absolute return portfolios that they can understand.

As further detailed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, under the terms of the Acquisition Agreement, SMC has acquired 100% of Bateau in exchange for the issuance of 14,000,000 shares of Series C Preferred Stock and $2,000,000 in convertible promissory notes.

About Bateau Asset Management:

Bateau Asset Management is a boutique investment manager founded in 2016 based in Australia with offices in Singapore. Bateau follows an absolute-return investment philosophy and a multi-manager approach to investing. To learn more, go to .

About SMC Entertainment, Inc.:

SMC is a versatile holding company focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies. SMC's multi-discipline growth by acquisition approach is to enhance revenues and shareholder equity. For more information on SMC, visit .

