Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date Of Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, (NYSE: LOB) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2024 results after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast using Conference ID: 33467. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event.

The conference call details are as follows:

Live Telephone Dial-In

U.S.: 800.549.8228

International: +1 Code: None Required

Live Webcast Log-In

Webcast Link:

Registration: Name and Email Required

Multi-Factor Code: Provided After Registration

