Samsung Galaxy Continues To Push Boundaries - Becoming The Presenting And Official Technology Partner Of Unrivaled

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Galaxy innovations set to power and enhance new 3-on-3 women's league during groundbreaking inaugural season

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung America, Inc. (SEA) today announced an exciting new partnership with Unrivaled, the groundbreaking professional women's basketball league, to serve as its official and presenting partner.

Founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, Unrivaled is designed to invest in its and fans like never before. Samsung's pioneering consumer electronics innovations – including smartphones (Galaxy S Series, Z Series), wearables (Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Ring), headphones (Galaxy Buds), and tablets featuring Galaxy AI, and monitors will exclusively power the league.

"Samsung is a brand that opens people up to new and different experiences – breaking barriers, redefining what's possible through our technology and celebrating differentiated human stories and points of view," said Olga Suvorova, Vice President, Mobile eXperience Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. "That same spirit lies at the heart of Unrivaled and its groundbreaking mission to literally change the game for its players and fans. We are thrilled to serve as the league's official technology partner and help bring our shared vision to life, from the innovative ways our Galaxy technology will take fans closer to the game, to celebrating the league's athletes who each embrace pushing boundaries in their own right."



In collaboration with Unrivaled, Samsung Galaxy technology will revolutionize the fan experience pre-, in- and post-game, and during the broadcast, including through more than 600 hours of social-first content. The new, first-of-its-kind footage, content and enhancements – all captured and shared with Samsung Galaxy devices – will create meaningful connections, amplify each player's unique style and passions, and bring fans closer to the action.

In addition to enhancing the fan experience, Samsung's Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch will be integrated into the league's training program to help track and elevate performance. Additionally, Samsung Galaxy tablets will provide access to real-time data for each of the league's six teams and coaching staff, helping fulfill their potential both on and off the court.

"We're grateful for Samsung's incredible support and deep understanding of Unrivaled's mission to deliver the best possible experience for players and fans," said Alex Bazzell, Unrivaled President. "Samsung is elevating Unrivaled and empowering players in the way we both believe they deserve, and their partnership speaks volumes to the innovative vision for women's basketball we're creating together."

Samsung Galaxy has long believed in the unifying power of sport, supporting athletes and fans with its innovative technology for decades. The founding partnership with Unrivaled marks a series of firsts for the brand and a shift to further connect with the people and properties that are driving change in sport and society. Over the coming weeks, Samsung will be announcing additional athletes joining #TeamGalaxy, reinforcing its commitment to those who are going above and beyond to break norms, push limits and define what's next in culture.

Unrivaled will tip off on January 17 from its state-of-the-art facility in Miami, Florida. The inaugural season will run through March, with live game coverage on TNT and truTV, along with all games being streamed on Max. Over eight weeks, 36 players across six basketball clubs will take to the court for a 3-on-3 style of play.

Additional details on how Samsung Galaxy innovation will help power Unrivaled will be shared in the coming weeks. Visit for more information.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA) is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances and enterprise solutions. The company pushes beyond the limits of today's technology to provide groundbreaking connected experiences across its large portfolio of products and services, including mobile devices, home appliances, home entertainment, 5G networks, and digital displays. As an eleven-time winner of EPA's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence, SEA is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment through its eco-conscious products, practices and operations. To learn more and to get involved, visit Samsung. For the latest news, visit samsung/us and follow @SamsungNewsUS. SEA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

About Unrivaled

Unrivaled is a professional women's basketball league innovating the women's professional sports landscape with a groundbreaking model centered on investing in its athletes. Co-Founded by

Breanna Stewart

and Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled is player-owned, providing participating players equity opportunities for a vested interest in the league's success. Launching in

January 2025, Unrivaled will feature 36 of the current top women's basketball stars in the world across six clubs for a 3-on-3, compressed full court style of play. To learn more, visit

unrivaled

or contact

[email protected] .

SOURCE Unrivaled

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED