BJ's Wholesale Club Partners With Genpact To Drive Efficiency

BJ's aims to increase agility and support its growth plans

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G ), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, has announced a multi-year partnership with BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ's), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs. The partnership aims to enhance BJ's agility, drive innovation, and support its growth plans. Genpact is collaborating with BJ's to provide expertise across finance and accounting, indirect procurement, HR, merchandising and other support functions.

"Across the retail industry, the demand for agility is driving smarter, more scalable operations," said Rajnish Sinha, Global Business Unit Leader for Retail, Genpact. "Genpact is supporting BJ's operations by applying its expertise in finance and accounting, digital adaptations, and data-driven process governance to position the company for long-term success through continuous innovation."

The collaboration focuses on the company's continued growth through strategic technology investments and optimized operations. ServiceNow is serving as the core platform for managing and integrating workflows.

"BJ's is committed to driving automation and innovation to enhance productivity," said Graham Luce, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, BJ's Wholesale Club. "With Genpact's proven operations expertise, we are focusing on growth while implementing operational improvements."

Along with operational improvements, BJ's is accessing top-tier talent and technology to support its growth plans.

