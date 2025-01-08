Immunovia AB (Publ) Presents Nomination Committee

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (IMMNOV: Stockholm) , the pancreatic cancer diagnostics company, today announced the appointment of the Company's Nomination Committee.



According to the instructions for the Nomination Committee of Immunovia AB (Publ), the Nomination Committee shall consist of four members, of which three should be appointed by the Company's three largest in terms of votes, and the fourth shall be the Chair of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee will consist of the following persons who together represent

5,65 percent of the number of shares and votes in the Company as of September 30, 2024:





Christer Køhler, representing Jens Henrik Jensen

Mats Leifland, representing Vincent Saldell

Sara Ek, representing Carl Borrebaeck and Peter Høngaard Andersen in his capacity as Chair of the Board of Directors

Jeff Borcherding, the CEO of Immunovia AB, in his capacity as one of the company's largest shareholders, declined the opportunity to appoint a representative to the Nomination Committee in order to ensure the independence of the committee.

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for shareholder approval at the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM). In particular, the Nomination Committee will nominate candidates for the Immunovia Board of Directors, ensuring the board has the appropriate skills and experience to support the company's success in 2025. The Nomination Committee will also recommend appropriate compensation to be offered to the Board of Directors based on proper benchmarks. Further, the Committee will recommend the election and compensation of the company's auditors.

"It's a pleasure to have the nomination committee in place to start the work leading up to the AGM 2025. It is of vital importance that the competencies of Immunovia's board members reflect the transition of the company's focus from research and development to commercialization in the US," says Peter Høngaard Andersen, Chair of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee's conclusions and proposals will be presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting 2025, which will be held on May 14, 2025. Further information on the principles and duties of the Nomination Committee can be found at

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Borcherding

CEO and President

[email protected]

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:45 CET on January 8, 2025.

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer. Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The Company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing. Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit .

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4088998

The following files are available for download: