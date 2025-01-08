Notice Of Annual General Meeting Of Gabriel Holding A/S
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Time and date: 2.00 p.m. Wednesday, 29 January 2025
Place: The company's address: Hjulmagervej 55, 9000 Aalborg, Denmark
All shareholders are entitled to attend the general meeting provided that they have registered no later than 3 days before the meeting by contacting Gitte Willum Borup either by phone at
+45 4054 4881 or by email at ... . No admission cards will be issued prior to the general meeting, but participants will be registered upon arrival and will be given voting ballots upon presentation of proper identification.
The company invites you to view the company's new products and activities immediately after the general meeting.
Agenda
Report of the Board of Directors on the company's activities in the past financial year
Presentation of the annual report with auditor's report for approval
Presentation of the remuneration report for advisory vote
Decision on application of profit or covering of loss under the approved annual report
Approval of the remuneration of the board of directors for the current year
Election of members of the Board of Directors
Election of auditor
Any other proposals from the Board of Directors or shareholders
Attachment
