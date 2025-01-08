Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Charges To The Top Of The UK Battery Stack

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has become the UK's largest battery storage investor, with the start of of two new Battery Storage Systems the largest of their kind in Europe

LONDON, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has, through its flagship fund CI IV, taken Decision (FID) and issued Notice to Proceed (NTP) to commence construction of two further Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects in Scotland.

Coalburn 2 is situated in South Lanarkshire, adjacent to CIP's existing Coalburn 1 BESS project, and Devilla is situated in Fife, near the town of Kincardine. Each project is sized at 500MW and, once commissioned, will be the largest battery storage projects in Europe.

These two projects represent an investment of approximately £800 million. They expand CIP's UK BESS construction portfolio from one to three projects and make CIP the largest battery storage investor in the United Kingdom.

The CIP BESS portfolio (Coalburn 1, Coalburn 2, and Devilla) will have total power capacity of 1.5GW and will be able to store and supply the grid with a total of 3GWh of electricity, equivalent to the electricity demand of over 4.5 million households, across a 2-hour period.

To mark the commencement of construction for the Coalburn 2 project, CIP welcomed Scotland's First Minister John Swinney and Gillian Martin, Scotland's Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy, to the Coalburn site for a tour of ongoing construction works and to discuss CIP's future energy infrastructure investment plans for Scotland and the UK.

Nischal Agarwal, partner at CIP, said:“CIP's latest investments in Scottish battery energy storage will support the UK's pursuit of a clean power system by 2030 and delivering a net zero carbon economy by 2050. Battery storage, which is well located, like our Coalburn and Devilla projects, enhances energy security, provides the grid with much needed flexibility and enables low cost renewables to be deployed faster. CIP is fully committed to a vibrant Scottish renewable sector, and we are thrilled to welcome the First Minister John Swinney, and Cabinet Secretary Gillian Martin, to our Coalburn sites to mark our recent investment decisions and start of construction of Coalburn 2.”

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney said:“The construction of the two largest battery systems in Europe, in South Lanarkshire and Fife, delivered by international investment, is to be welcomed as a significant contribution to the growth of Scotland's energy transition infrastructure. By helping to supply reliable and secure power to our homes and businesses, well-located storage systems, such as batteries and pumped hydro storage, can move us closer to net zero and directly support the communities around them. Scotland is open for business when it comes to new investments in the technologies and systems that will play a role in our just energy transition.”

UK Minister for Investment Baroness Gustafsson said:“This £800 million commitment is a major vote of confidence in the UK's investment environment and supports our mission to become a clean energy superpower. With energy being identified as a growth sector in our upcoming Industrial Strategy, we're not only helping to attract and secure investment, but providing affordable, reliable renewable energy for people across the country.”

James Forster, Development Director of Alcemi, commented:“The partnership between CIP and Alcemi has gone from strength to strength and has grown into what both companies envisioned. We're proud to be a significant part of CIPs growth to becoming the UK's largest battery storage investor. We look forward to continuing to work together, delivering more strategic projects that will enable a clean power system by 2030.”

Colin Parkin, President of e-STORAGE, commented,“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with CIP, as they solidify their position as the UK's largest battery storage investor, leading the way with these groundbreaking projects, the largest of their kind in Europe. e-STORAGE will deliver 2 GWh of energy storage capacity to the Coalburn 2 and Devilla batteries, marking a transformative milestone for Scotland and the UK.”

In February 2022, CIP's CI IV fund entered a partnership with Alcemi, a large-scale BESS developer, to develop a UK wide portfolio of BESS projects to FID. CIP's FID for Coalburn 2 and Devilla comes approximately one year after an equivalent decision for Coalburn 1. Battery technology provider e-STORAGE, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar and a Tier 1 global energy storage solutions provider, will supply all three projects. H&MV Engineering and the OCU Group have been contracted to supply Balance of Plant and electrical engineering services for Coalburn 2 and Devilla respectively. Wood Group is providing construction management services for both Coalburn 2 and Devilla sites.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X. In the UK, CIP is investing in over 30 GW of renewable energy infrastructure, representing over £15 Billion of future investment potential.

CIP manages 12 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 31 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 180 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 500 employees and 14 offices around the world. For more information, visit

