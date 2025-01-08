Latest Updates Of Viva Biotech's Portfolio Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HONG KONG, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Viva Biotech's portfolio companies have new updates:

TechnoDerma, VivaVision, Arthrosi, Apeiron Therapeutics and AceLink made solid progress in R&D; Full Circles published breakthrough results; Antag successfully completed financing.

TechnoDerma Medicines Completes U.S. Positive Ph2a Proof-of-Concept Trial with TopicalTDM-180935 Ointment for Atopic Dermatitis

On 6 January 2025, TechnoDerma Medicines, ("TechnoDerma Medicines"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which is invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator (VBI), reported that the Company has completed its Phase 2a clinical trial (NCT06363461) of topical TDM-180935 ointment in patients with Atopic Dermatitis (AD).

Results show that the treatment was well-tolerated and demonstrated strong efficacy. Only minimal systemic exposure was evident and, thus, will enable future application to large body surface areas often seen in AD. These positive results provide support for continued advancement of the Atopic Dermatitis program.

VivaVision's VVN461 ( non-steroidal eye drop) Achieves Primary Endpoint in Phase II Clinical Trial for Non-infectious Anterior Uveitis in China and Reports Positive Topline Results from U.S. Phase 2 Trial for Post-Operative Inflammation Following Cataract Surgery

On January 3, 2025, VivaVision Biotech ("VivaVision"), invested and incubated by VBI, a clinical-stage, privately held biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for ocular diseases, announced that VVN461 achieves clinical endpoints in Phase II clinical trial for non-infectious anterior uveitis in China.

VVN461 is a first-in-class

non-steroidal dual JAK1/TYK2 immunomodulator

independently developed by VivaVision. In this clinical trial, it demonstrated excellent anti-inflammatory effects, with both dosage groups achieving statistical significance for non-inferiority compared to the positive control, 1% prednisolone acetate eye drops, in both primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.



Previously, on December 3, 2024, VivaVision announced positive topline results from its U.S. Phase 2 clinical trial of VVN461-CS-201, a potent non-steroidal dual JAK1/TYK2 immunomodulator for the treatment of post-operative inflammation following cataract surgery. VVN461 demonstrated statistical and clinical improvements across primary and many secondary endpoints compared to vehicle.

Arthrosi Therapeutics Surpasses 50% Patient Enrollment in Pivotal Phase 3 REDUCE 2 Trial of AR882 in Patients with Gout, Including Those with Tophaceous Gout

San Diego, California, USA – On December 18, 2024, Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. ("Arthrosi") invested and incubated by VBI, is a late-stage biotechnology company developing potentially best-in-class, highly selective next generation URAT1 inhibitors to reduce serum urate levels, flares and tophi in patients with gout. The company announced that it has enrolled more than 50% of patients in its pivotal Phase 3 REDUCE 2 trial evaluating AR882 for the reduction of sUA in gout patients.

Full Circles Therapeutics Achieves Breakthrough in Non-Viral Immune Cell Engineering

Cambridge, Massachusetts – On December 12, 2024, Full Circles Therapeutics ("Full Circles"), a leader in next-generation cell and gene therapies and invested and incubated by VBI. Full Circles announced the publication of a groundbreaking study in Nature Biotechnology. The paper, titled "Efficient Non-Viral Immune Cell Engineering Using Circular Single-Stranded DNA-Mediated Genomic Integration," introduces a novel method for the precise, non-viral engineering of immune cells, which has the potential to enhance both the safety and efficacy of cellular therapies while reducing production costs. Full Circles' innovative approach overcomes these limitations by utilizing circular single-stranded DNA (cssDNA), enabling stable genomic integration without the risks associated with viral delivery systems.

Antag Therapeutics Announces €80 Million Series A Financing

Copenhagen, Denmark –

On December 4, 2024, Antag Therapeutics ("Antag"), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on targeting the Glucose-Dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide (GIP) receptor to pioneernovel treatments for obesity and invested by VBI, announced the closing of an €80 million Series A financing. The round was led by Versant Ventures, with participation from Novo Holdings, SR One, Dawn Biopharma, Pictet, Longview Ventures, and Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO).

The funds will support the clinical development of AT-7687, a novel, once-weekly subcutaneous antagonist of the Glucose Dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide Receptor (GIPR), and also fueling the expansion of Antag's pipeline of monthly injectable therapies.

Apeiron Enrolls First Patient in Phase 1a/b Study of PRMT5 Inhibitor GTA182 for MTAP-Deleted Solid Tumors

SAN FRANCISCO and SHANGHAI – on November 19, 2024, Apeiron Therapeutics ("Apeiron"), a precision oncology company invested and incubated by VBI, leveraging state-of-the-art structural biology and AI-guided molecular modeling for drug discovery, announced the enrollment of the first patient in its Phase 1a/b study to evaluate GTA182 for advanced solid tumors with MTAP deletions.

The trial is designed to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of GTA182 across multiple ascending doses, as a monotherapy and in combination with standard of care therapy, in adults with advanced MTAP null solid tumors.

AceLink Therapeutics Announces AL01211 Granted Breakthrough Therapy Status in China for Fabry Disease

On November 1, 2024, the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) shows that, the Orphan Drug AL01211 of AceLink Therapeutics ("AceLink"), was granted "Breakthrough Therapy designation" for Fabry Disease.

AL01211 is a novel selective oral glucosylceramide synthase (GCS) inhibitor. Two Phase 1 clinical trials of AL01211 in healthy subjects have been completed both showing a positive safety profile, and consistent and robust pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic responses. Both studies demonstrated that AL01211 was generally safe and well tolerated, with no serious adverse events observed at any dose level tested.

About Technoderma Medicines

Technoderma Medicines, Inc. is a privately held clinical stage biopharmaceutical company located in Chengdu Tianfu BioPark, Sichuan, China. Its current core programs focus on development of innovative therapies for Androgenetic Alopecia, Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Lupus Erythematosus, and scar prevention. Its "first-in-class" small molecule thyromimetic drug candidate TDM-105795 for Androgenetic Alopecia successfully completed Phase 2a clinical testing and is further advancing in development. Technoderma's novel JAK1/TYK2 inhibitor TDM-180935 for Atopic Dermatitis has now demonstrated a favorable safety profile and positive Proof-of-Concept in Ph2a testing. The Company expects to bring a novel oral drug program into Phase 1 clinical testing for other inflammatory skin diseases soon in 2025.

The pipeline targets dermatologic indications.

About VivaVision Biotech

Established in August 2016, VivaVision biotech is an innovative pharmaceutical company. Since its establishment, the company has focused on the research and development of international leading innovative drugs for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases, and is committed to providing better and better treatment schemes for millions of patients with ophthalmic diseases. The company has an international first-class ophthalmic team, and has established a leading product R&D pipeline. The company's pipeline product VVN001, VVN539, VVN461 are currently in clinical stage, and other ocular surface and fundus treatment products are in different stages of development. Since its establishment, it has become one of the most leading ophthalmic innovative drug research and development companies in China.

About Arthrosi

Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, CA, is focused on developing AR882, a potentially best-in-class, highly potent and selective next generation URAT1 inhibitor to reduce serum urate levels, flares and tophi in patients with gout. Gout remains a large and growing market with ~ 13M patients in the U.S. alone, ~2M of which have tophaceous gout. AR882 has demonstrated encouraging efficacy and safety compared to SOC in Phase 2 studies as well as impressive results in achieving complete resolution of tophi in a Phase 2b study. Arthrosi is currently advancing AR882 in a pivotal Phase 3 program.

About Full Circles Therapeutics

Full Circles Therapeutics is a biotechnology company at the forefront of advancing next-generation therapeutic cell engineering for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and other serious genetically defined conditions. The Company is pioneering non-viral gene-editing technologies with a focus on C4DNA-mediated genomic integration, enabling the development of safe, efficient, scalable, and affordable cell therapies. Full Circles is committed to overcoming the current limitations of cellular therapies and making life-saving treatments accessible to a broader patient population. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, Full Circles Therapeutics is transforming the landscape of cellular immunotherapy and gene therapy.

About Antag Therapeutics

Antag Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering anddeveloping novel therapies for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases through GIP receptorantagonism. As a pioneer in exploring the potential of GIP receptor antagonists, the company isdedicated to advancing science and improving patient outcomes by delivering groundbreakingsolutions that address unmet medical needs. For more information, please visit .

About Apeiron

Apeiron is redefining medical discovery through the integration of artificial intelligence, streamlining the drug development process from target selection to clinical trials. With strategic locations in the San Francisco Bay Area and Shanghai, Apeiron combines world-class talent and cutting-edge technologies from across the globe. We are committed to pushing the frontiers of biomedical innovation to create breakthrough therapies that address the most pressing unmet medical needs.

About AceLink Therapeutics, Inc.

Founded in 2018, AceLink Therapeutics is an innovative biopharma startup focusing on developing safe and effective medicines to address genetic diseases with high unmet needs. The company's initial focus is to develop novel therapeutics for Fabry disease. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Viva Biotech

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED