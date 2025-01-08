Lantronix CEO Saleel Awsare Named “Iot Company CEO Of The Year” In 2025 Iot Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies, Products and People

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions, today announced that its CEO Saleel Awsare has received the“IoT Company CEO of the Year” award in the 9th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough , a leading intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

“Lantronix CEO Saleel Awsare deserves 'IoT Company CEO of the Year' due to his many contributions to push the global advancement of IoT solutions. By embodying his company's tenants and values of Innovation, Customer Focus, Leadership, Communication and Quality, he is helping spark solutions that take IoT from a promise to a reality,” said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough.

Under the leadership and vision of Awsare, who joined the company as president and CEO in November 2023, Lantronix has recorded revenue growth while focusing the team on advanced technologies, including IoT Edge Intelligence AI development and machine learning at the edge.

“I'm incredibly honored to receive this award from IoT Breakthrough. Lantronix is at the forefront of IoT/Edge AI development, creating solutions that enable organizations to digitally transform, evolve and make decisions that spur their growth,” said Awsare.“Building on our proven experience as a pioneer in compute and connect solutions, we are building a robust IoT/AI Edge ecosystem of developer tools, AI framework and an Edge AI platform.”

Lantronix enables IoT Edge intelligence with its compute and connect solutions, empowering customers to improve operational efficiency and real-time decision-making. By understanding the complexity of IoT Edge compute requirements, Lantronix is providing complete solutions, including hardware, software, device management and device services.

In addition, Lantronix's long-term partnership with Qualcomm® Technologies has empowered Lantronix to deliver integrated, collaborative solutions that meet the evolving needs of today's advanced-edge IoT applications. Solutions include robots, automotive, mobile ultrasound equipment, smart hardhats, advanced hearing aids and more.

Lantronix's IoT Systems and Solutions are comprised of Device Management OOB, Network Switches, Telematic Gateways, IoT Gateways, Media Converters, Serial-to-Ethernet Device Servers and Automotive. In particular, its Out-of-Band IoT product portfolio provides securely managed distributed enterprise networks and devices by providing access, resiliency and tools for daily management tasks as well as when disruptions occur. Its Embedded IoT Solutions include Compute SOM & Dev Kits, Wireless & GNSS Modules, Wired Modules, Network Interface Cards and Small Form-factor Pluggable Transceivers.

“Lantronix's IoT solutions are the choice of the world's leading Enterprise, Automotive and Smart Cities organizations. From personal connected devices for the everyday consumer to smart cities to industry and mobile access, this new era in IoT Edge technology needs strong leadership like Saleel Awsare to benefit both businesses and consumers alike,” Johansson added.

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the breakthrough innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix's products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix's leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information, visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

