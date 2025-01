Iteos To Present At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced that Michel Detheux, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 43rd Annual Healthcare being held in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7:30 AM PST (10:30 AM EST).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of tumor immunology and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with the potential to restore the immune response against cancer. The Company's innovative pipeline includes three clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immunosuppressive pathways designed with optimized pharmacologic properties for improved clinical outcomes. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Watertown, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

Internet Posting of Information

iTeos routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the 'Investors' section of its website at The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about iTeos.



For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Carl Mauch

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

...

Media Contact:

...