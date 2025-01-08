Progressive Web Apps Market Share To Rise At 31.0% CAGR, To Reach USD 22,069.45 Million By 2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing demand for improved user experience and higher performance are driving growth.

According to an exhaustive report by Polaris Market Research, the global progressive web apps market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. In 2024, global sales income reached USD 1,487.33 million. Predicted to boost at a robust CAGR of 31.0%, the market is estimated to reach USD 22,069.45 million by 2034.

What are Progressive Web Apps?

A native app is a software application structured in a particular programming language for a specific device platform, either IOS or Android. PWAs are structured with potential such as push alerting and the capability to operate offline. They are also structured on and progress with contemporary APIs which render it simple to convey enhanced potential and the capacity to instigate them on any device. PWA benefits from the massive web ecosystem, which, in addition to the plugins and the section and the comparative alleviation of installing and maintaining a website, which is quite arduous to advance.

Key Takeaways from the Report



The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 31.0%.

The market for progressive web apps is expanding due to it diminishing the requirement for app store downloads rendering it effortlessly discoverable and adaptable.

The progressive web apps market analysis is primarily based on component, organization size, application, and region. In 2024, North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Progressive Web Apps Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Growing Internet Reach : The progressive web apps market size is expanding due to the growing internet reach, and escalated smartphone possession has ignited the demand for progressive web apps by extending the breach between user comfort and technological availability. The GSM Association (GSMA) registered that a major chunk of the global population possesses a smartphone.

Acquisition of Progressive Technologies : The acquisition of progressive technologies such as AI, ML, and IoT is transforming the market. These progressions are sanctioning more customized, context-conscious user occurrences, additionally pushing the plead and development of PWAs. AI and IoT amalgamation permit for real-time data processing apocalyptic perspectives and spirited user interchange, rendering our applications astute, speedier, and more reactive to personal requirements.

Trends and Opportunities

Reliable Mobile Web Communications : PWAs offer speedier, more dependable, and more appealing mobile web communications, which has become an important element for businesses looking to maximize customer arrangement and satiation. Elevated presentation on account of elements such as offline operations, speedy load times, and smooth navigation has generated a gainful market for PWAs which suggests that the progressive web apps market demand is expanding.

Easing Advancement Procedures : By using a solitary codebase that operates across both web and mobile platforms, PWAs ease advancement procedures. Businesses can circumvent the intricacies and tariffs of sustaining discrete apps for platforms such as Android and iOS.

Competitive Analysis

Prominent market contenders are funding massively in research and development so as to augment their product lines, which will assist the market to grow even more. Market contenders are also venturing into an assortment of tactical ventures to augment their global footprint with crucial market advancements involving contemporary product instigations, contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, elevated funding, and association with other firms.

Major players operating in progressive web apps market are:



Alokai

Cloud Four, Inc.

DockYard Inc.

Enonic AS

GoodBarber

Google

IBM Corporation

Meta

Microsoft

OutSystems Svelte

Regional Insights

North America : The region held the largest revenue share due to its progressive technological framework and culture of invention. Additionally, the progressive web apps market is further strengthened by the elevated demand for receptive web applications causing extensive PWA acquisitions in the region.

Asia Pacific : The region's strong technological framework, growing disposable income, and extensive internet and smartphone reach concerns throughout the region are expected to drive the Asia Pacific progressive web apps market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Progressive Web Apps Market Segmentation

By Component Outlook



Platform



Desktop PWAs



Mobile PWAs

Tablet PWAs Services

By Organization Size Outlook



Large Enterprises

Medium Enterprises Small Enterprises

By Application Outlook



Social Media

E-commerce and Retail

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Tourism

Healthcare

Education

Banking and Financial Services Others

By Regional Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

