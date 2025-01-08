Marietta, Georgia Police Department Switches To Tip411

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Marietta Department, GA (135 sworn officers) have switched from their old push-alert notification system, Nixle, to tip411 .tip411 is an anonymous tip tool that has been proven to increase community engagement and close cases.Residents of Marietta will be able to find information, receive alerts, and send anonymous tips directly to Marietta PD.The tips are 100% anonymous as tip411 technology removes all identifying information before police see the tips providing no way to identify the send.This anonymous tip tool allows real-time conversation between a police officer and an actual anonymous tipster.Public Information Officer Chuck McPhilamy said the department doesn't see any personal information from people who submit tips, but it does allow for detectives to send a message back to them.“One of our detectives could respond to that tip and ask if you would be willing to start a 2-way conversation, and even in that conversation, it is completely anonymous unless you, the tipster, choose to allow us to contact you directly and give us your name,” McPhilamy said.The City of Marietta was recently awarded first place in the prestigious 2024 Digital Cities Survey by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) for its innovative technology standards and services. To receive this honor, the City competed against other municipalities across the nation in the“Up to 75,000 Population” category.Implementing this new tool“is just one more way” Marietta“is working to embrace new technology to serve the community better.”The public can submit anonymous tips to Marietta Police by texting“MARIETTAPD” and the tip information to 847411. The public can also use the Marrietta PD mobile app, powered by tip411, to view community alerts and submit anonymous tips. The Marrietta PD app can be downloaded for free at the iTunes and Google Play App Store.

