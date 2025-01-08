President Ilham Aliyev Receives European Union Special Representative For South Caucasus
On January 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev received Magdalena Grono, the European Union Special
the South Caucasus,
reports.
Magdalena Grono expressed her gratitude to the head of state for
the reception in her new position.
She extended her deepest condolences regarding the plane crash
and expressed hope that all causes of the accident would be
thoroughly investigated.
Magdalena Grono described Azerbaijan as an important partner of
the European Union, highlighting the EU's interest in ensuring
lasting stability in the South Caucasus region.
Grono emphasized Azerbaijan's significance in the regional and
broader context and underscored the importance of dialogue between
the European Union and Azerbaijan in this regard. She also praised
Azerbaijan's substantial contribution to Europe's energy security
and stressed the importance of energy cooperation.
President Ilham Aliyev noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan
and the European Union has a rich history. The discussion covered
areas of mutual interest, including energy, transportation,
investments, trade, and other sectors.
The head of state stated that Azerbaijan would continue its
efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus
region, emphasizing the ongoing bilateral negotiation process
between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Both sides underscored the importance of continuing contacts to
further develop cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European
Union.
