عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Receives Secretary Of Iran's Supreme National Security Council

President Ilham Aliyev Receives Secretary Of Iran's Supreme National Security Council


1/8/2025 7:09:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Secretary of Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, on January 8, Azernews reports.

To be updated...

MENAFN08012025000195011045ID1109067939


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search