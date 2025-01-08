President Ilham Aliyev Receives Secretary Of Iran's Supreme National Security Council
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received
Secretary of Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic
Republic of Iran, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, on January 8,
Azernews reports.
To be updated...
MENAFN08012025000195011045ID1109067939
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.