Bank of Baroda enhances the scope of its "Employee Assistance Program” focusing on the emotional and mental health of employees

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 7, 2025: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, has rolled out a holistic wellness initiative aimed at nurturing the emotional, mental and psychological wellbeing of its 75,000-plus employees and their family members. The Bank has partnered with Truworth Wellness to introduce an enhanced version of its "Employee Assistance Program” (EAP) – a pioneering initiative in the corporate wellness space.



Aimed at fostering a thriving work environment that actively supports the overall wellbeing of the Bank’s multi-generational employees, the “Employee Assistance Program” seeks to address the diverse emotional wellness needs of its employees.



The key features of Truworth Wellness's Employee Assistance Program (EAP) include:

• Confidential and Personalised Support: Confidential and one-on-one free counseling sessions with professional experts for employees and their dependent family members (spouse and children) on issues such as anxiety, depression, stress, loneliness, personal issues etc.

• Multiple modes of counseling: Counselling sessions can be conducted face-to-face, via video and/or the 24x7 toll free helpline, tailored to individual needs.

• 24/7 Accessibility: Round-the-clock helpline and virtual assistance for immediate support and guidance.

• Digital Support: User-friendly “Wellness Corner” mobile app, which provides features such as mental wellness assessments, mood trackers, AI-based virtual therapy sessions, guided wellness programs, online chat and live/pre-recorded webinars.

• Enhanced and Supplementary Tools: Personal wellness dashboards, health trackers, and discounts on health-related services. Enhanced tools for habit formation, goal setting and tracking.



Shri Shailendra Singh, Chief General Manager – HR & Marketing, Bank of Baroda said, "Recognising the importance of prioritising the holistic well-being of our employees, we at Bank of Baroda were pioneers in introducing the Employee Assistance Program way back in 2020 during the pandemic, which focusses on mental health as well as physical health. This year, we have taken the initiative a step further and have rolled out an enhanced edition of the programme designed by Truworth Wellness, one of the leaders in this field. By investing in the overall health of our people and their immediate family members, we are progressing towards a future where employee wellness is an integral part of corporate culture, leading to a happier, healthier and more engaged workforce."



Shri Rohit Chohan, Co-Founder & CEO of Truworth Wellness, said, "We are proud to partner with Bank of Baroda in this transformative initiative. Our holistic approach to wellness, combined with cutting-edge technology and personalised support, will empower Bank of Baroda employees to take charge of their well-being and flourish in all aspects of their lives. This partnership is yet another example of how corporate wellness is evolving in India – a multidimensional and inclusive approach, with an emphasis on proactive and preventive care."



The Employee Assistance Program (EAP) will also focus on aspects such as stress management using meditation and mindfulness for credit officers, addressing the emotional needs of women employees joining after taking a career break as well as mental health roadshows for EAP awareness amongst employees.





