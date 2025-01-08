(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



New approach to harness

cytokine biology to treat cancer patients advances to the

First patient dosed with potential first-in-class anti-IL-18 binding protein antibody, COM503, licensed to Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Phase 1 dose escalation and dose expansion trial to assess the safety and tolerability of COM503 as monotherapy and in combination for patients with advanced solid tumors Compugen responsible for running the Phase 1 trial

HOLON, Israel, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Compugen Ltd.

(Nasdaq: CGEN ) (TASE: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery,

today announced that the first patient was dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial with COM503, a potential first-in-class

antibody

against IL-18

binding

protein licensed by Compugen to Gilead. Compugen is responsible for running the Phase 1 trial.

This Phase 1 multi-center dose escalation and dose expansion trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of COM503 as monotherapy and in combination with Gilead's anti-PD1, zimberelimab in patients with advanced solid tumors. The trial was initiated in the fourth quarter of 2024 as planned.

"We are delighted to advance COM503, our antibody that provides a new and potentially differentiated approach to harness cytokine biology for cancer therapeutics, quickly into the clinic," said Anat Cohen-Dayag, Ph.D., President, and CEO of Compugen. "Compugen's discovery engine UnigenTM, identified that the tumors of patients with cancer express high levels of IL-18.

However, the anti-tumor activity of

IL-18 is blocked by an endogenous IL-18-binding protein, rendering it ineffective in fighting cancer. By blocking this endogenous IL-18 binding protein, COM503 presents a unique opportunity to release naturally occurring IL-18 locally within the tumors, where it can potentiate anti-tumor immune responses, thereby potentially overcoming the limitations of systemically administered cytokines."

Manish Sharma, M.D., Co-Director of Clinical Research, at the START Center for Cancer Research-Midwest (START Midwest) in Grand Rapids, Michigan, added, "Having COM503 as an additional novel investigational treatment option with a unique mechanism of action to offer our cancer patients is exciting. We, at START Midwest, were delighted to be the first to dose a patient with COM503 and look forward to swiftly enrolling additional patients in this first dose escalation part of the trial with a focus on evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of COM503 monotherapy."

About the COM503 Phase 1 trial:

The primary objectives of this trial are to assess the safety and tolerability of COM503 as a monotherapy and in combination with zimberelimab in patients with advanced solid tumors and to identify the maximum tolerated dose /maximum administered dose and/or the recommended dose of COM503 as monotherapy and in combination with zimberelimab. For more information about the Phase 1 clinical trial, visit clinicaltrials, NCT06759649.

About the Compugen-Gilead license agreement

In December 2023, Compugen and Gilead entered into a license agreement, pursuant to which Gilead was granted exclusive rights to develop and commercialize anti-IL-18 binding protein antibodies, including the COM503 drug candidate. Compugen managed the preclinical development of COM503 and is responsible for the Phase 1 trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of COM503. Thereafter, Gilead will have sole right to develop and commercialize COM503. Gilead paid Compugen $60 million as upfront payment and $30 million as COM503 IND clearance milestone. Compugen is eligible to receive up to an additional $758 million in future development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, with a total deal value of up to $848 million. Compugen is also eligible to receive single-digit to low double-digit tiered royalties on worldwide net sales.

About

Compugen

Compugen

is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery platform (UnigenTM) to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has two proprietary product candidates in Phase 1 development: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902,

a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Rilvegostomig, a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody where the TIGIT component is derived from Compugen's clinical stage anti-TIGIT antibody, COM902, is in Phase 3 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multispecific antibodies.

COM503, a potential first-in-class, high affinity anti-IL-18 binding protein antibody, which is in Phase 1 development is licensed to Gilead. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage

immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance. Compugen

is headquartered in Israel, with offices in San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv

Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Compugen Ltd.

