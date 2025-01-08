Otis Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Advisory

FARMINGTON, Conn., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS ) will host a call on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Otis Chair, CEO & President Judy Marks and Executive Vice President & CFO Cristina Mendez will discuss the company's full year and fourth quarter results and 2025 outlook.

We encourage you to join through our webcast.

A corresponding presentation and news release will be available prior to the call and a recording will be available on the website later in the day.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2.3 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.3 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 71,000 people strong, including 42,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more, visit

