W&T Offshore Provides Updates On Recent Developments



Recently signed a purchase and sale agreement (“PSA”) to sell a non-core interest in Garden Banks Blocks 385 and 386 which included latest net production of approximately 195 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) (72% oil) for $12.3 million;

Announces that the West Delta 73 field, which W&T acquired in January 2024, is expected to come back by mid-second quarter 2025;

Announces that the Main Pass 108 and 98 fields, which have been shut in since June 2024, are expected to return to production by early second quarter of 2025.

Net production at these fields averaged a combined 6.1 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day (“MMcfe/d”) (78% gas) in June 2024 prior to being shut-in due to third-party operator related bankruptcy matters;

Scheduled to receive a $58.5 million cash insurance settlement payment in January 2025 related to a casualty loss event at its Mobile Bay 78-1 well in 2023; and Does not expect any impact on ongoing operations from the Presidential ban announced on January 6, 2025 on new offshore oil and gas drilling.

Tracy W. Krohn, W&T's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We believe that these recent developments will have a positive impact to our balance sheet and provide upside as we enter 2025. The sale of our non-core interests in Garden Banks 385 and 386 at over $60,000 per flowing barrel is highly accretive to W&T. This further demonstrates the value of our assets and our ability to divest our properties at attractive multiples. We are pleased that we have a pathway to bring the West Delta 73 field and the Main Pass 108 and 98 fields back online and believe these returns to production will be a strong catalyst in the second half of 2025. We remain committed to executing our strategic vision focused on free cash flow generation, maintaining solid production and maximizing margins and believe that our proven and successful strategy should help us continue to produce solid results in 2025.”

Additional Information

W&T estimates that the impact to its reserves for year-end 2024 will be approximately 0.12 million barrels of oil equivalent (based on the mid-year 2024 reserve report adjusted for July to November 2024 actual production).

W&T entered into a resolution with the third-party pipeline operator at its West Delta 73 field. Although a few details remain subject to finalization by the Court, W&T expects to restart production from the field by the middle of the second quarter of 2025. The West Delta 73 Field was originally acquired by W&T from Cox Operating, LLC and certain of its affiliates in January 2024.

In June 2024, W&T received notice from the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, that it would be required to cease production at its Main Pass 108 and 98 fields as the result of a shut-in of midstream infrastructure not owned by W&T. W&T signed a purchase agreement and other arrangements to acquire the necessary midstream infrastructure, which is expected to allow the Company to return the Main Pass 108 and 98 fields to production by early second quarter of 2025. The return to production is subject to W&T obtaining necessary governmental approvals and permits in connection with the acquisitions, in addition to customary closing conditions.

In February 2023, during the Mobile Bay plant turnaround, the MB 78-1 well was shut-in and did not return to production following completion of the planned maintenance. W&T filed a claim under its Energy Package Policy and in December 2024, the Company and the Underwriters of the Energy Package Policy agreed to a settlement of claims in the amount of $58.5 million. The settlement funds are scheduled to be received in January 2025. Prior to the planned turnaround, MB 78-1 produced approximately 6.7 MMcfe/d net (almost 90% gas) in January 2023. The Mobile Bay net production, excluding the two fields (MO 904 and MO 916) acquired in January 2024, averaged around 72.8 MMcfe/d (81% gas) over the twelve months period from October 2023 to September 2024.

On January 6, 2025 there was a Presidential ban announced on new oil and gas drilling in certain U.S. offshore areas. The ban covers the Atlantic coast and eastern Gulf of Mexico, as well as the Pacific coast off California, Oregon and Washington, as well as a section of the Bering Sea off Alaska. W&T does not have any production nor leases that are impacted by this action.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer, active in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had working interests in 53 producing offshore fields in federal and state waters (which include 46 fields in federal waters and seven in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 673,100 gross acres (515,400 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 514,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf, approximately 153,500 gross acres in the deepwater and 5,600 gross acres in Alabama state waters. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company's website at .

