Endeavour Silver Provides Terronera Progress Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) provides an update on the progress at its Terronera project.

The Terronera project experienced delivery delays during December of critical path structural steel components required for the lower and tailing filter area installations. This has adversely impacted overall project productivity and expected commissioning timelines. In light of these delays, management reduced the site workforce over the holiday season from December 20, 2024 to January 6, 2025 as a cost saving measure. The lower platform construction and filter area installation is the critical path to wet commissioning, which is now expected in early Q2 2025.

Following Mexico's lifting of the transport restrictions, critical steel deliveries and installation resumed this week. The earthworks team has the tailings dam ready for use, and the operational readiness team continues the dry commissioning of the upper platform. Above ground ore stockpiles, including crushed ore are nearing capacity, while the mine personnel will continue stope preparation on multiple levels and advancing mine development. Commissioning of the grinding circuit commenced with SAG and ball mills being successfully tested for multiple hours at full operating speed to check bearing temperatures, vibrations and lubrication systems under no-load conditions.

Management will provide a Q4 construction update similar to previous quarterly updates later this month, including a photo gallery and updated site overhead costs to be incurred over Q1 2025.

Don Gray, Chief Operating Officer commented,“Unfortunately, the revised timing of structural steel deliveries coincided with the holiday season transport restrictions, resulting in supply-chain delivery interruptions and limited availability of key support technicians. Once it was clear that site productivity would be impacted, we felt it prudent to maintain a smaller workforce and temporarily reduce manpower costs. This gave our construction team an opportunity to re-charge for the final effort in bringing Terronera to a successful completion.”

