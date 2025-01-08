MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. REPORTS FISCAL 2025 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FISCAL 2025 Q1 HIGHLIGHTS

of $928.5 million decreased 2.7% YoY

Operating income of $72.3 million, or $74.6 million adjusted to exclude restructuring and other costs1

Operating margin of 7.8%, or 8.0% excluding the adjustments described above1

Diluted EPS of $0.83 vs. $1.22 in the prior fiscal year quarter Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.86 vs. $1.25 in the prior fiscal year quarter1 MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL CO. (NYSE: MSM ) ("MSC," "MSC Industrial," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended November 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights 2

FY25 Q1

FY24 Q1

Change Net Sales

$

928.5

$

954.0

(2.7)

% Income from Operations

$



72.3

$

101.6

(28.8)

% Operating Margin

7.8

%

10.6

%



Net Income Attributable to MSC

$



46.6

$



69.4

(32.8)

% Diluted EPS

$



0.83 3 $



1.22 3 (32.0)

%













Adjusted Financial Highlights 2

FY25 Q1

FY24 Q1

Change Net Sales

$

928.5

$

954.0

(2.7)

% Adjusted Income from Operations 1

$



74.6

$

103.7

(28.0)

% Adjusted Operating Margin 1

8.0

%

10.9

%



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MSC 1

$



48.4

$



70.9

(31.8)

% Adjusted Diluted EPS 1

$



0.86 3 $



1.25 3 (31.2)

%



1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in the schedules accompanying this press release. 2 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted. 3 Based on 56.1 million and 56.7 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY25 Q1 and FY24 Q1, respectively.

Erik

Gershwind, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our first quarter results reflect solid performance in a challenging operating environment. During the quarter, we returned to growth in the Public Sector and continued expanding our solutions footprint. While this is an encouraging start to the fiscal year, there is room for improvement, which we are addressing through the three pillars of our Mission Critical strategy."

Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Our first quarter performance exceeded our expectations. Average daily sales declined 2.7% year-over-year while gross margin performed as expected. This higher than expected revenue resulted in adjusted operating margin for the first quarter exceeding the high end of our outlook by approximately 50 basis points. We also generated significant free cash flow which, along with our strong balance sheet, provides financial optionality and allows us to return cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases."

Gershwind concluded, "Looking ahead, macro conditions remain soft in the near term as reflected by our December growth rate, which was significantly weighed down by holiday and fiscal calendar timing, particularly during the last week of our fiscal month ending January 4th. However, we remain bullish on our long-term growth trajectory. Our self-help initiatives, such as the execution of our productivity pipeline and Mission Critical strategy, will bolster results as the end-markets with our greatest exposure return to more normalized demand levels."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Outlook ADS Growth (YoY) (5.0)% - (3.0)% Adjusted Operating Margin1 6.5% - 7.5%

Full-Year Fiscal 2025 Outlook for Certain Financial Metrics Maintained



Depreciation and amortization expense of ~$90M-$95M

Interest and other expense of ~$45M

Capital expenditures of ~$100M-$110M

Free cash flow conversion1 of ~100% Tax rate of ~24.5%-25.0%

(1) Guidance provided is a non-GAAP figure presented on an adjusted basis. For further details see the Non-GAAP financial measures information presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.

MSC

INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



November 30,

2024

August 31,

2024 ASSETS (Unaudited)



Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $









57,266

$









29,588

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 407,801

412,122

Inventories 636,652

643,904

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 104,673

102,475





Total current assets 1,206,392

1,188,089 Property, plant and equipment, net 362,336

360,255 Goodwill 722,620

723,894 Identifiable intangibles, net 96,826

101,147 Operating lease assets 55,111

58,649 Other assets 30,237

30,279





Total assets $





2,473,522

$





2,462,313 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases $







230,077

$







229,911 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 21,131

21,941 Accounts payable 208,697

205,933 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 166,383

147,642 Total current liabilities 626,288

605,427 Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases 289,890

278,853 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 34,654

37,468 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 139,284

139,283 Total liabilities 1,090,116

1,061,031 Commitments and Contingencies





Shareholders' Equity:







Preferred Stock -

-

Class A Common Stock 57

57

Additional paid-in capital 1,075,861

1,070,269

Retained earnings 443,349

456,850

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,976)

(21,144)

Class A treasury stock, at cost (119,207)

(114,235)





Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity 1,375,084

1,391,797

Noncontrolling interest 8,322

9,485





Total shareholders' equity 1,383,406

1,401,282





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $





2,473,522

$





2,462,313

MSC

INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

November 30,

2024

December 2,

2023 Net sales $





928,484

$





953,969 Cost of goods sold 550,297

560,852

Gross profit 378,187

393,117 Operating expenses 303,563

290,633 Restructuring and other costs 2,344

916

Income from operations 72,280

101,568 Other income (expense):







Interest expense (6,075)

(5,320)

Interest income 341

125

Other expense, net (5,944)

(5,055) Total other expense (11,678)

(10,250)

Income before provision for income taxes 60,602

91,318 Provision for income taxes 14,908

22,190

Net income 45,694

69,128 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (929)

(222)

Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $





46,623

$





69,350 Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:







Net income per common share:







Basic $









0.83

$









1.23

Diluted $









0.83

$









1.22

Weighted-average shares used in computing

net income per common share:







Basic 55,897

56,429

Diluted 56,068

56,723

MSC

INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

November 30,

2024

December 2,

2023 Net income, as reported $





45,694

$





69,128 Other comprehensive income, net of tax:







Foreign currency translation adjustments (4,066)

404 Comprehensive income 41,628

69,532 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:







Net loss 929

222

Foreign currency translation adjustments 234

44 Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial $





42,791

$





69,798

MSC

INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)(Unaudited)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

November 30,

2024

December 2,

2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $





45,694

$





69,128 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 21,682

19,782 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements 504

405 Non-cash operating lease cost 6,070

5,559 Stock-based compensation 3,562

5,201 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 188

98 Non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration 245

220 Provision for credit losses 2,521

90 Expenditures for cloud computing arrangements (332)

(3,039) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 455

21,170 Inventories 5,491

17,218 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,629)

(15,588) Operating lease liabilities (6,152)

(5,717) Other assets (154)

54 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 24,723

(33,413) Total adjustments 56,174

12,040 Net cash provided by operating activities 101,868

81,168 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (20,168)

(18,433) Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired (240)

- Net cash used in investing activities (20,408)

(18,433) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repurchases of Class A Common Stock (18,072)

(132,045) Payments of regular cash dividends (47,537)

(47,192) Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with Associate Stock Purchase Plan 1,029

1,144 Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options 120

6,852 Borrowings under credit facilities 111,500

148,000 Payments under credit facilities (99,750)

(65,000) Borrowings under financing obligations -

1,624 Other, net (649)

(574) Net cash used in financing activities (53,359)

(87,191) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (423)

209 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 27,678

(24,247) Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period 29,588

50,052 Cash and cash equivalents-end of period $





57,266

$





25,805







Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:





Cash paid for income taxes $





13,500

$







5,454 Cash paid for interest $







6,262

$







4,882

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude share reclassification costs (prior year), restructuring and other costs and tax effects.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or an alternative for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measure.

This press release also includes certain forward-looking information that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts because a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the Company to predict the timing and likelihood of potential future events such as restructurings, M&A activity, capital expenditures and other infrequent or unusual gains and losses. Neither the timing or likelihood of these events, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided.

Results Excluding Share Reclassification Costs (prior year) and Restructuring and Other Costs



In calculating certain non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude share reclassification costs (prior year), restructuring and other costs and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparing with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2024 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)













GAAP Financial

Measure

Items Affecting

Comparability Non-GAAP

Financial Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring and

Other Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $







928,484

$











-

$







928,484











Cost of Goods Sold 550,297

-

550,297











Gross Profit 378,187

-

378,187 Gross Margin 40.7

%

-

%

40.7

%











Operating Expenses 303,563

-

303,563 Operating Expenses as % of Sales 32.7

%





32.7

%











Restructuring and Other Costs 2,344

2,344

-











Income from Operations 72,280

(2,344)

74,624 Operating Margin 7.8

%

0.3

%

8.0

%











Total Other Expense (11,678)

-

(11,678)











Income before provision for income taxes 60,602

(2,344)

62,946











Provision for income taxes 14,908

(577)

15,485 Net income 45,694

(1,767)

47,461 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (929)

-

(929) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $







46,623

$







(1,767)

$







48,390











Net income per common share:











Diluted $









0.83

$









(0.03)

$









0.86



*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Fiscal Quarter Ended December 2, 2023 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

















GAAP

Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other

Costs

Share

Reclassification

Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $



953,969

$







-

$









-

$



953,969















Cost of Goods Sold 560,852

-

-

560,852















Gross Profit 393,117

-

-

393,117 Gross Margin 41.2

%

-

%

-

%

41.2

%















Operating Expenses 290,633

-

1,187

289,446 Operating Expenses as % of Sales 30.5

%

-

%

(0.1)

%

30.3

%















Restructuring and Other Costs 916

916

-

-















Income from Operations 101,568

(916)

(1,187)

103,671 Operating Margin 10.6

%

0.1

%

0.1

%

10.9

%















Total Other Expense (10,250)

-

-

(10,250)















Income before provision for income taxes 91,318

(916)

(1,187)

93,421















Provision for income taxes 22,190

(223)

(288)

22,701

Net income 69,128

(693)

(899)

70,720

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (222)

-

-

(222)

Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $



69,350

$





(693)

$







(899)

$



70,942















Net income per common share:















Diluted $







1.22

$



(0.01)

$





(0.02)

$







1.25



*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

