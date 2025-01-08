FXIFY Launches Instant Funding: Helping Traders Get Funded From Day One, Without Evaluation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







LONDON, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FXIFY TM, a leading prop trading firm known for its trader-first approach, has launched its Instant Funding Program, innovating how traders access capital. The program is designed for experienced traders seeking an efficient path to funded trading.

Instant funding is the next big step in prop trading, giving traders the opportunity to bypass the evaluation process and trade live capital right away. FXIFY's Instant Funding program offers account sizes ranging from $1,000 to $50,000, allowing traders to begin trading immediately.

“We're excited to introduce Instant Funding as part of our continued growth and commitment to offering flexible, fast, and reliable solutions to the prop trading community,” said Bobby Winters, Co-Founder of FXIFY.“As we continue to expand our offerings and strengthen our global presence, we're responding to the needs of traders who want to start trading funded capital without delay. FXIFY now provides everything you need to succeed in prop trading, including access to the most popular trading platforms, multiple funded trader programs, tailored accounts, and industry-leading tools.”

FXIFY's Instant Funding Program seeks to redefine traditional prop trading evaluations, where traders face lengthy timelines to prove their skills within predefined rules to get funded. Today, FXIFY eliminates these barriers, offering instant access to funded capital and empowering traders to start trading immediately.

As Bobby Winters further explains:“With decades of industry experience and as part of a global fintech and brokerage group, FXIFY is shaping the future of prop trading. Our deep understanding of traders' needs, strong financial backing, and advanced technological infrastructure empower us to deliver groundbreaking solutions like the Instant Funding model. We can now offer top traders an alternative to bypass traditional barriers, offering a direct path to success with the best tools, platforms, and support in the market.”

FXIFY's funded trader programs are among the most competitive in the industry, offering various options to suit diverse trader preferences, strategies, and skill levels. With three evaluation programs-the 1, 2, and 3-Phase-alongside the no-evaluation Instant Funding program, FXIFY wants to cater to every type of trader. Traders can access the most popular trading platforms and further personalize their experience with customizable add-ons for a tailored and flexible trading journey.

FXIFY has established itself as a prominent name in the prop trading industry, supporting over 180,000 traders across more than 200 countries. With over $25+ million in payouts, FXIFY continues to innovate in prop trading. The launch of Instant Funding represents just one more example of FXIFY's ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of today's traders.

