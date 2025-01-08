NZ Opener Martin Guptill Confirms Retirement From International Cricket

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has confirmed his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a decorated 14-year career. Guptill, 38, has scored 23 international centuries across all three formats while playing 198 ODIs, 122 T20Is and 47 Tests for New Zealand.

He last played for New Zealand in 2022 and now ends his international career as the side's leading T20I run-scorer with 3,531 from 122 matches, the second-most appearances in the format for a player from the country. He also amassed 7,346 ODI runs, which places him third on the ODI run-scorers list behind Ross Taylor and Stephen Fleming.

“As a young kid it was always my dream to play for New Zealand and I feel incredibly lucky and proud to have played 367 games for my country. I will forever cherish the memories made wearing the silver fern alongside a great group of guys.I want to say a huge thanks to all my team-mates and coaching staff over the years, in particular Mark O'Donnell who has coached me since the Under 19 level and been a source of ongoing support and wisdom over my career.

“A special thanks must also go to my manager Leanne McGoldrick - all of the work behind the scenes never went unnoticed and I'll be forever appreciative of all your support. To my wife Laura and our beautiful children Harley and Teddy – thank-you. Thank you Laura for the sacrifices you have made for me and our family. You've been my biggest supporter, my rock and my counsel through all of the ups and downs that come with the game. I am eternally grateful. Finally I'd like to thank all the cricket fans, here in NZ and around the world for all their support throughout the years,” said Guptill, who will continue to play in various T20 leagues, in a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) statement.

Guptill, who made his international debut in 2009, became the first New Zealand men's batter to score an ODI double-century when he smashed 237 not-out in the 2015 ODI World Cup quarter-final win over the West Indies at Wellington Stadium. He also holds the record for having three of New Zealand's top four individual ODI scores.

Apart from hitting a whopping 1,385 fours and 383 sixes during his international career, Guptill is also remembered for his stunning run-out of M.S. Dhoni during New Zealand's semi-final win over India at the 2019 ODI World Cup in Manchester.

NZC said Guptill's illustrious international career will be acknowledged during New Zealand's third and final ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Park in Auckland on January 11, a venue where he's been the all-time leading run-scorer for the Blackcaps.

“I was fortunate to open the batting with him for the BLACKCAPS over many years and I often felt I had the best seat in the house to watch him go about his work. On his day Gup was world class and his crisp ball striking and timing could take down the best bowling attacks in the world.”

“His numbers speak for themselves, but it was the matches he helped us win that I'll remember, along with the way he set the standard in the field. I wish him all the best for what the future holds and hope to see him around a cricket ground soon,” said New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham.