Leading Operators, Tech Experts And Investment Veterans Unite To Back Next Generation Of Restaurant Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Branded Hospitality Logo

Craveworthy

Everstar

This first-of-its-kind alliance combines deep roots in hospitality technology, venture capital, and proven operational success in scaling restaurant concepts.

- Jimmy FrischlingNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pioneering a new era of operator-led investments in hospitality innovation, three powerhouses – Branded Hospitality , Craveworthy Brands and Everstar Asset Management – announced a groundbreaking partnership that brings together operational expertise, technological innovation and investment acumen under one roof.This first-of-its-kind alliance combines Branded Hospitality's deep roots in hospitality technology and venture capital, Craveworthy Brands' proven success in creating, operating and scaling restaurant concepts and Everstar Asset Management's sophisticated investment approach. The partnership represents a unique flywheel and a significant shift in how restaurant technology and emerging concepts are funded, evaluated and scaled – with true operators at the helm."This isn't just another investment vehicle – it's a partnership built by operators, for operators," said Jimmy Frischling, Managing Partner at Branded Hospitality. "We're putting our money, expertise and networks behind the innovations and concepts that will define the next generation of hospitality."The collaboration leverages Craveworthy Brands' operational excellence under the leadership of industry veteran and former CEO of Jimmy John's, Gregg Majewski. "As operators who live and breathe the realities of restaurant opportunities and challenges, we know what it takes to thrive in this resilient industry," said Majewski. "Our partnership will allow us to champion the ideas and innovations that make a true impact by investing and scaling the solutions and concepts that truly elevate hospitality.""By combining Everstar's investment expertise with real-world operational knowledge, we believe we will have a unique advantage in identifying and accelerating truly transformative opportunities in the hospitality space," added Lee Larson, Managing Director of Everstar Asset Management.The partnership will focus on supporting emerging restaurant concepts and technology ventures that demonstrate the potential to transform the future of the industry, with the added advantage of immediate access to in depth operational expertise, technology validation and strategic guidance from leaders who have built and scaled successful hospitality businesses.For questions, quotes, interviews or queries, please contact Julie Zucker, CMO, Branded Hospitality, ....About Branded HospitalityBranded Hospitality ( ) is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.About Craveworthy BrandsCraveworthy Brands, the parent company of Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing hospitality space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at CraveworthyBrands.About Everstar Asset ManagementEverstar Asset Management (EAM is the investment manager for 3 private investment funds, and also offers actively managed portfolios for institutions and high-net-worth clients. EAM funds have a heavy focus on alternative asset classes, identifying special opportunities where timely strategic investments have the potential to deliver outsized returns. For example, EAM was an early financial backer of Craveworthy Brands, has board of managers representation, and is one of the largest shareholders.-END -

Julie Zucker

Branded Hospitality

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.