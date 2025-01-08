(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Factory Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Plant Factory was valued at USD 1.42 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 2.55 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10.42% A Plant Factory, also known as a vertical farm, is a closed growing system which enables a fully controlled agricultural environment. This system uses artificial control of light, humidity, temperature, gases, and fertigation. The goal of a Plant Factory is to achieve consistent, high-quality, year-round crop production, optimizing resources such as water, energy, space, and capital.



The Plant Factory market in the United States is a rapidly growing sector within the agricultural industry. Driven by the increasing demand for locally sourced, fresh produce, along with the need for efficient use of urban spaces, the vertical farming industry is experiencing significant investment and innovation. The concerns about climate change and the desire for reducing agricultural water usage are fueling adoption of these technologies. This market encompasses a wide range of operations, from small urban farms in city centers to large-scale commercial facilities producing a wide variety of crops year-round. Despite being a relatively new industry, the Plant Factory market demonstrates promising potential for the future of sustainable and efficient agriculture in the United States.

One of the primary drivers of the United States plant factory market is the increasing demand for locally sourced and fresh produce. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the origin and freshness of their food, leading to a preference for fruits, vegetables, and herbs that are grown closer to home. Plant factories, also known as vertical farms or indoor farms, provide a solution to meet this demand by enabling year-round cultivation in controlled environments.

The growing population and ongoing urbanization are significant drivers for the plant factory market in the United States. As urban areas expand, the availability of arable land for traditional farming diminishes. Plant factories provide a viable solution to the challenges posed by limited space, enabling efficient cultivation in urban environments. According to the World Health Organization, the current population of the United States is 343,477,335 as of 2023, with a projected growth of 11%, reaching 380,846,910 by 2050.

Technological advancements and the integration of automation are driving forces behind the growth of the plant factory market in the United States. These facilities leverage cutting-edge technologies to create optimal growing conditions, utilizing controlled environments where factors such as light, temperature, and nutrient levels can be precisely managed. PFALs are advanced multi-layer indoor farming systems that utilize environmentally sustainable crop cultivation methods. These systems incorporate vertical farming, optimized lighting strategies, energy-efficient technologies, and intelligent control systems, allowing for horticultural production irrespective of climatic or geographic constraints. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered United States



Gotham Greens Farms LLC

Bowery Farming Inc.

Freight Farms

Plenty Unlimited Inc.

AeroFarms, LLC

BrightFarms Inc.

Iron Ox, Inc.

AppHarvest, Inc.

Vertical Harvest Farms Dream Harvesting Farming Company LLC



