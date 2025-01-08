Saudi, British Fms Discuss Latest Regional, Global Events

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 8 (KUNA) - Saudi Foreign Prince Faisal bin Farhan and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy discussed Wednesday the latest regional and global developments. This came in a phone call between the two sides, said Saudi Press Agency (SPA). (end) ash

