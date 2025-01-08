Kuwait Amir Condoles With Chinese Pres. Over Tibet Earthquake Victims

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) - the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable of condolences Wednesday to Chinese President Xi Jinping, over the Tibet earthquake victims. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed condolences to the victims' families, wishing the a speedy recovery. (end) aa

