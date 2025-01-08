Kuwait Amir Condoles With Chinese Pres. Over Tibet Earthquake Victims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences Wednesday to Chinese President Xi Jinping, over the Tibet earthquake victims.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed condolences to the victims' families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. (end)
aa
MENAFN08012025000071011013ID1109067520
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.