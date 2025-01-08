Kuwait PM Condoles With Chinese Pres. Over Tibet Earthquake Victims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences Wednesday to Chinese President Xi Jinping, over the Tibet earthquake victims. (pick up previous)
aa
MENAFN08012025000071011013ID1109067518
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.