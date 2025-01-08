Radnet, Inc. To Present At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 15Th, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Officer and Dr. Gregory Sorensen, Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer will be presenting at the 43rd Annual Healthcare in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. PST. A live webcast of RadNet's presentation can be accessed through the following link, metameetings.net/events/healthcare25/sessions/58310-radnet-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

and is available for replay viewing.

Details for RadNet's Presentation: Date: Wednesday, January 15th, 2025 Time: 3:00 p.m. PST Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 399 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 10,000 employees.





