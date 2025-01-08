Beam Global Announces Investor Conference Schedule For January 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of and security, announced today that Desmond Wheatley, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the 27th Annual Needham Growth in New York City and the Sequire Summit in Puerto Rico.

27 th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Location:

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, NYC Date: January 14, 2025

Mr. Wheatley will be available exclusively for one-on-one meetings with registered investors of the conference on January 14, 2025, from 8 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET. To request a meeting, investors are encouraged to utilize Needham's online conference platform, contact a Needham Co. representative, or contact Peter Seltzberg at CORE IR (... ).

Sequire Investment Summit

Location: Condado Vanderbilt, Puerto Rico Presentation Date: January 22, 2025 Time: To Be Announced Webcast Link: To Be Provided on the IR portion of Beam Global's Website

Mr. Wheatley will lead a group presentation and will additionally be available for one-on-one meetings with registered conference attendees. To request a meeting, please use this link to register for the conference: or contact Peter Seltzberg at CORE IR (... ).

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Chicago, IL and Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as“estimate,”“project,”“predict,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“target,”“plan,”“intend,”“seek,”“goal,”“will,”“should,”“may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Skyya PR

+1 651-335-0585

...



Investor Relations

Core IR

+1 516-222-2560

...