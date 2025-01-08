SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating MASI, EXTR, POWW, And EP; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating Masimo Corporation, Extreme Networks, Inc., AMMO Incorporated, and Empire Corporation. If you are a current owner of shares, contact ... or call (619) 780-3993.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) Accused of Misleading Investors

On November 5, 2024, Judge M. James Lorenz of the United States District Court for the Southern District of California issued an order denying in part the defendants' motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Masimo Corporation, paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: . All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Extreme Networks, Inc. Morris Kandinov is investigating Extreme Networks regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: . All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

AMMO Incorporated (NASDAQ: POWW) Accused of Misleading Investors and Inadequate Controls

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of AMMO Incorporated. Morris Kandinov is investigating AMMO Incorporated regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: . All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Empire Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: EP)

Morris Kandinov is investigating Empire Petroleum Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: . Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

...

(619) 780-3993

moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

...

619-780-3993

550 West B Street, 4th Floor

San Diego, CA 92101