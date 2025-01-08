Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Size Worth US$ 24,747.6 Billion With 8.1% CAGR By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics to Witness Significant Growth Driven by Safety Regulations, Innovation, and Sustainability Initiatives

Rockville, MD , Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2024 to 2034, from a projected valuation of US$ 11,357.3 million in 2024 to US$ 24,747.6 million by 2034.

The Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics market is driven by growth factors such as increased legislation related to workplace safety, industrial goods, and growing awareness related to occupational hazards. Flame-resistant and chemical-resistant fabrics find broad applications in industries such as manufacturing, construction, and oil & gas, as workers are highly susceptible to extreme hazards. This is likely to spur demand in the short and medium terms in industries for protective clothing.

The renewable energy and advanced manufacturing emerging industries will also contribute to market growth. Besides, sustainability issues will be brought to the fore in the longer run as a greater number of manufacturers develop and emphasize greener products. Smart textiles and wearable industrial goods are some innovations that will persist long-term through safety and functionality improvements in high-risk conditions.

Recent developments by key players in the industry aim at discovering new solutions in a bid to balance safety and environmental responsibility. This has seen the introduction of flame-resistant, antistatic coveralls aimed at reducing carbon footprints and water consumption, hence amplifying sustainability. Aramid & blends dominate the pace owing to their superior heat and flame resistance compared to other materials such as polyolefin, PBI, and cotton fibers.

Strict safety regulations and high-performance protective clothing for hazardous environments have continued to keep the oil & gas segment in hold of the market. With continuous investments being made in oil & gas projects and growing emphasis on ensuring worker safety, demand is likely to remain buoyant for fabrics catering to the applications of protective clothing in industry.

China's industrial protective clothing fabrics market will witness rapid growth as a result of industrialization, regulatory pressures, and technologies being improved upon in the protective fabrics arena. In the U.S., demand remains healthy owing to the enforcement of safety regulations, coupled with better awareness of occupational health and safety standards.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:



During 2024-2034, the market will expand with a CAGR of 8.1%

Among regions, East Asia exhibits the fastest growth with a CAGR of 9.0%

Aramid & Blends holds about 42.8% of the share in the material type segment.

In the end-use industry, oil & gas industries hold about 29.1% of the market in 2024. The global industrial protective clothing fabrics market growth was about 5.4% during the historic period (2019-2023).



“ Rising awareness of occupational hazards is boosting adoption of protective clothing fabrics in different industry verticals ,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market:

Key market participants in the industrial protective clothing fabrics services market are 3M, Ansell Limited, Carrington Textiles, DuPont, Evonik Industries , Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kaneka Corporation, Klopman International, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Milliken & Company, PBI Performance Products, Inc, Shawmut Corporation, Solvay S.A, Teijin Limited, TenCate Protective Fabrics, Toray Industries, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. and Other Prominent Players.

Market Growth Stratagems:

The market is increasingly turning its focus towards the use of sustainable materials, like bio-based chemicals and recycled fibers, in an attempt to develop protective clothes that reduce environmental impact. Indeed, eco-friendly practices will be in demand by environmentally aware customers, while there are various regulatory standards that should be attained by manufacturers. For Instance,

In June 2022, DuPont has launched Nomex Comfort with EcoForce industrial goods, a flame-resistant fabric with a bio-based chemical-repellent finish for oil and gas, and chemical manufacturing applications. Setting a new standard in multi-hazard protection while increasing sustainability, it is strong and durable, resisting multiple washes to help minimize waste and keep workers safe and comfortable.



Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Industry News:



The development of the LIVMOATM 4500AS, a disposable protective garment that complies with the JIS T 8115 Type 4: Spray-tight chemical protective standard, was announced by Toray Industries, Inc. in April 2022. Targeting sales of 500,000 pieces by 2025, the apparel has exceptional water and dust resistance and is set to launch in Japan on May 9, 2024. With the launch of the ORKA ECO range coverall in October 2023, Hazchem Safety set a new industry standard by reducing water consumption by more than 55 liters per unit and carbon footprints by 3.7 kg CO2e per coverall. The 50% sustainable fiber content of this flame-retardant, antistatic coverall demonstrates Hazchem's dedication to environmental responsibility and safety.

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the industrial protective clothing fabrics market, presenting historical market data (2019-2023) and forecast statistics for the period of 2024-2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of material type (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polybenzimidazole (PBI), Cotton Fibers, Laminated Polyesters and Other materials (PPS, Amide-imide and Viscose, etc.), by end-user (Oil & Gas Industries, Mining, Packaging, Automotive, Marine, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Electrical, Construction and Other End-use Industries), by thickness (Up to 0.056 inches, 0.056 to 0.065 inches, 0.065 to 0.080 inches, 0.080 to 0.102 inches and Greater than 0.102 inches), by weight (Up to 12 oz. per sq. yard, 12 to 17 oz. per sq. yard, 17 to 22 oz. per sq. yard, 22 to 33 oz. per sq. yard and Greater than 33 oz. per sq. yard) across major Regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

