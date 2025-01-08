Ultimovacs ASA – Disclosure Of Voting Rights Of Extraordinary General Meeting
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, January 8, 2025: In connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting of Ultimovacs ASA to be held on January 9, 2025, Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors, has so far received proxy-based voting rights without voting instructions for 8,652,094 shares, representing 25.15% of the total voting rights in the company.
The proxies are only valid for the Extraordinary General Meeting on January 9, 2025.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please see or contact:
Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +47 480 96 355
Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO and Interim CEO, Ultimovacs ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +47 482 48 632
