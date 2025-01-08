Vehicle Electrification Market Worth $140.29 Bn, Globally, By 2027 At 11.3% CAGR CONTINENTAL AG, Denso Corporation,

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vehicle Electrification Growth

Vehicle electrification is the front driving force responsible for significant in the automotive industry.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Research, the global vehicle electrification market was pegged at $70.14 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to hit $140.29 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the top pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Vehicle electrification is associated with the range of electric-powered technologies used to drive the vehicle. The major source of power in vehicle electrification is the batteries, which propel the vehicle. The vehicle electrification market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in inclination toward electrically driven technology in the automotive sector to reduce the weight, enhance fuel efficiency, and optimize output requirements.The growth of the global vehicle electrification market is majorly driven by surge in adoption of fuel-efficient mobility solution along with effective performance requirements and fall in price of batteries per Kwh. However, decline in production and sales of automotive from last two year and high dependence on mechanical & hydraulic systems in existing vehicles are expected to restrain the growth of the global market during the forecast period. On the contrary, increase inneed for cost-effective solutions and rise in trend of electrification of commercial vehicles and fleet are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global vehicle electrification market in the near future .Major market playersCONTINENTAL AGAISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.Delphi TechnologiesZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AGRobert Bosch GmbHBorgWarner Inc.Denso CorporationJohnson Electric Holdings Limited.Magna International Inc.The global vehicle electrification market is analyzed across product type, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. By product type, the electric power steering segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2019 and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2027. The electric car motors segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.3% throughout the forecast period.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -The internal combustion engine vehicle segment dominated the marketBy vehicle type, the internal combustion engine vehicle segment held the major share in 2019, accounting for more than 90% of the total market revenue. Simultaneously, the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) & battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.6% from 2020 to 2027.The electric car motors segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027By product type, the electric car motors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period, due to adoption of the electrical vehicles across the globe. However, the electric power steering segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global vehicle electrification market, owing to a cost-effective solution along with high compatibility across all vehicle types.Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to register the highest CAGR by 2027By geography, Asia-Pacific generated nearly two-fifths of the market and is projected to rule the roost by 2027. The same region is also expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.9% by the end of 2027. The other provinces studied in the market report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key Findings Of The StudyBy product type, the electric car motors segmentis expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.Depending on sales channel, the after market segmentis anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.On the basis of vehicle type, the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) & battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is projected to lead the global market growth,as the segment is expected to register higher CAGR as compared to other vehicles.Asia-Pacificis anticipated to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now: /purchase-optionsSimilar Reports We Have on Electric Vehicle Industry:- Air Taxi Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Propulsion Type, Aircraft Type and Passenger Capacity : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030- Bicycle Lights Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, by MountingType, by Bicycle Type, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031- Electric Vehicle Motor Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Electric Vehicle Type, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- North America Electric Vehicle Battery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Battery Type, Propulsion Type and Vehicle Type : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028- Hydrogen Powered Engine Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Installation, by Technology, by Application, by Propulsion : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2030-2040About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.