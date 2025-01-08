Asia-Pacific Satellite Direct-To-Device From Low Earth Orbit Industry Research, 2024 & 2025-2029: Monetization Potential Is Experiencing Transformational Growth As The Market Enters A New Dimension
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Satellite Direct-to-Device from Low Earth Orbit Market, Asia-Pacific, Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The satellite direct-to-device (D2D) from low Earth orbit (LEO) revenue in Asia-Pacific (APAC) will increase from $0.1 million in 2024 to $646.8 million in 2029 at a 28.6% compound annual growth rate (2025-2029).
Connectivity services will mainly drive satellite D2D revenue. APAC will be a key market due to its combination of geography and vulnerability to natural disasters that can cause widespread damage to critical infrastructure. In this region, which has countries with large land masses and thousands of islands, approximately 55% of the population remains without internet connectivity.
Satellite D2D from LEO will increase the competition level for satellite connectivity and address issues related to the affordability of basic services. Two possibilities are being investigated: as a backup and as a complementary to terrestrial carrier-dependent mobile services. The certainty of connecting consumers and enterprises wherever they are, especially in an emergency, will bring benefits in the form of reduced risks, less inconvenience for consumers, and less downtime for enterprises in the region.
Satellite providers, many in partnerships with mobile operators, are out to disrupt terrestrial approaches and practices. However, monetization and business case justification will be challenging. While there will be many trials, it is unlikely that many commercially viable services will serve the mass market before 2030. Global harmonization of spectrum and regulatory policy, ecosystem development, and standardization efforts will be crucial in ensuring interoperability and scalability across different satellite D2D from LEO networks and devices. Strong partnerships working on open solutions will have greater growth potential.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Satellite Solutions from LEO for Satellite Providers Satellite-based Wholesale Backhaul Services for Mobile Operators and Enterprises Broadening Monetization Opportunities for Mobile Operators
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in the Satellite Direct-to-device Sector
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Satellite Direct-to-device Industry
Ecosystem
Scope of Analysis Segmentation Competitive Environment Key Competitors and Profiles
Growth Generator
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends Enablers of Market Growth: Commercial and Regulatory Enablers of Market Growth: Technical
Growth Generator: SOS Services
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Connectivity Services
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Backhaul Services
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Forecast Analysis
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN08012025004107003653ID1109067463
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.