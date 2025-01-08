(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Satellite Direct-to-Device from Low Earth Orbit Market, Asia-Pacific, Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The satellite direct-to-device (D2D) from low Earth orbit (LEO) revenue in Asia-Pacific (APAC) will increase from $0.1 million in 2024 to $646.8 million in 2029 at a 28.6% compound annual growth rate (2025-2029).

Connectivity services will mainly drive satellite D2D revenue. APAC will be a key due to its combination of geography and vulnerability to natural disasters that can cause widespread damage to critical infrastructure. In this region, which has countries with large land masses and thousands of islands, approximately 55% of the population remains without internet connectivity.

Satellite D2D from LEO will increase the competition level for satellite connectivity and address issues related to the affordability of basic services. Two possibilities are being investigated: as a backup and as a complementary to terrestrial carrier-dependent mobile services. The certainty of connecting consumers and enterprises wherever they are, especially in an emergency, will bring benefits in the form of reduced risks, less inconvenience for consumers, and less downtime for enterprises in the region.

Satellite providers, many in partnerships with mobile operators, are out to disrupt terrestrial approaches and practices. However, monetization and business case justification will be challenging. While there will be many trials, it is unlikely that many commercially viable services will serve the mass market before 2030. Global harmonization of spectrum and regulatory policy, ecosystem development, and standardization efforts will be crucial in ensuring interoperability and scalability across different satellite D2D from LEO networks and devices. Strong partnerships working on open solutions will have greater growth potential.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Satellite Solutions from LEO for Satellite Providers

Satellite-based Wholesale Backhaul Services for Mobile Operators and Enterprises Broadening Monetization Opportunities for Mobile Operators

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation in the Satellite Direct-to-device Sector



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Satellite Direct-to-device Industry

Ecosystem



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Competitive Environment Key Competitors and Profiles

Growth Generator



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends

Enablers of Market Growth: Commercial and Regulatory Enablers of Market Growth: Technical

Growth Generator: SOS Services



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Connectivity Services



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Backhaul Services



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast Forecast Analysis

