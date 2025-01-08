عربي


Notice Of The Annual General Meeting Of RTX On 31 January 2025


1/8/2025 5:30:57 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Noerresundby, Denmark, 8 January 2025
Announcement no. 01/2025


Enclosed please find the notice convening the Annual General Meeting of RTX to be held on Friday 31 January 2025 at 14:00 at the Company's address: Stroemmen 6, Noerresundby.

Best regards,
RTX A/S

Peter Thostrup
Chair of the Board

Questions and further information:
Mille Tram Lux, CFO or Peter Thostrup, Chair at tel. +45 96 32 23 00

Please visit RTX's website at:

Attachment

  • RTX CA No 01-2025 - 08.01.25 - Notice of AGM with agenda and complete proposals

MENAFN08012025004107003653ID1109067441


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
