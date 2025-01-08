Notice Of The Annual General Meeting Of RTX On 31 January 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Noerresundby, Denmark, 8 January 2025
Announcement no. 01/2025
Enclosed please find the notice convening the Annual General Meeting of RTX to be held on Friday 31 January 2025 at 14:00 at the Company's address: Stroemmen 6, Noerresundby.
Best regards,
RTX A/S
Peter Thostrup
Chair of the Board
Questions and further information:
Mille Tram Lux, CFO or Peter Thostrup, Chair at tel. +45 96 32 23 00
Please visit RTX's website at:
Attachment
RTX CA No 01-2025 - 08.01.25 - Notice of AGM with agenda and complete proposals
