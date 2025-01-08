(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ESG Initiatives in the Contact Center, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This growth opportunity analysis examines efforts and actions on SDGs taken by solution providers in the CC as part of broader ESG plans. It details what efforts are currently table stakes in ESG and highlights some providers that are excelling in making an impact on SDGs.

Some industries, including oil and gas, agriculture, and chemicals, make it easier to examine progress toward ESG goals, such as sustainability. Nevertheless, CX and, by extension, the CC apply to all industries and add another layer to measure ESG progress.

The following 4 primary SDGs receive the most emphasis from CC solution providers as a whole:



SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being

SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure

SDG 13: Climate Action SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

Other SDGs, such as promoting gender equality among a vendor's customers and supply chains (SDG 5) or making equipment accessible (e.g., agent displays), continue to receive funding (SDG 8). Organizations in the CC area create solutions that advance other SDGs. In addition, they have technologies that address the entire enterprise, including network security procedures and portfolios (SDG 16).

Here are a few examples:



SDG 5: Gender Equality

SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth

SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities

SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities (green buildings) SDG 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) in the Contact Center (CC) Industry

Contact Center ESG Backgrounder



ESG: The 3 Pillars

The CC Industry is Embracing Multiple Components of the UN's 17 SDGs

Analyst Practice Areas

Sustainability and Circular Economy Practice

The Impact of the Top 4 SDGs on the CC Industry Core SDGs for CC Providers

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Growth Environment for Sustainability and Circularity in CCs

CC Sustainability and Circularity: Action Examples

Progress Report: 2022 to 2024

ESG Customer Priorities

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being - Software Applications

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being - Physical Environment

SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure

SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production SDG 13: Climate Action

Provider Profiles



Vendor Profile: Cisco

Vendor Profile: Genesys

Vendor Profile: Lumen Technologies (Lumen) Vendor Profile: NICE

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Employee Engagement and Corporate Team Building

Growth Opportunity 2: AI-powered CC Solutions to Increase Employee and Customer Well-being Growth Opportunity 3: Collaboration and Mobility to Improve EX

Appendix

Definitions

Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Action Items & Next Steps

List of Exhibits Legal Disclaimer

