This growth opportunity analysis examines efforts and actions on SDGs taken by solution providers in the CC industry as part of broader ESG plans. It details what efforts are currently table stakes in ESG and highlights some providers that are excelling in making an impact on SDGs.
Some industries, including oil and gas, agriculture, and chemicals, make it easier to examine progress toward ESG goals, such as sustainability. Nevertheless, CX and, by extension, the CC apply to all industries and add another layer to measure ESG progress.
The following 4 primary SDGs receive the most emphasis from CC solution providers as a whole:
SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure SDG 13: Climate Action SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production
Other SDGs, such as promoting gender equality among a vendor's customers and supply chains (SDG 5) or making equipment accessible (e.g., agent displays), continue to receive funding (SDG 8). Organizations in the CC area create solutions that advance other SDGs. In addition, they have technologies that address the entire enterprise, including network security procedures and portfolios (SDG 16).
Here are a few examples:
SDG 5: Gender Equality SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities (green buildings) SDG 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) in the Contact Center (CC) Industry
Contact Center ESG Backgrounder
ESG: The 3 Pillars The CC Industry is Embracing Multiple Components of the UN's 17 SDGs Analyst Practice Areas Sustainability and Circular Economy Practice The Impact of the Top 4 SDGs on the CC Industry Core SDGs for CC Providers
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Environment for Sustainability and Circularity in CCs CC Sustainability and Circularity: Action Examples Progress Report: 2022 to 2024 ESG Customer Priorities Growth Drivers Growth Restraints SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being - Software Applications SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being - Physical Environment SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production SDG 13: Climate Action
Provider Profiles
Vendor Profile: Cisco Vendor Profile: Genesys Vendor Profile: Lumen Technologies (Lumen) Vendor Profile: NICE
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Employee Engagement and Corporate Team Building Growth Opportunity 2: AI-powered CC Solutions to Increase Employee and Customer Well-being Growth Opportunity 3: Collaboration and Mobility to Improve EX
Appendix
Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Action Items & Next Steps List of Exhibits Legal Disclaimer
