(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Solid-state Batteries in Electric Vehicles, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Solid-state batteries (SSBs) represent a transformative leap in battery technology, relying on innovative materials, advanced manufacturing, and strategic collaborations. Concerted efforts in and strategic partnerships are accelerating the path toward commercialization, promising a significant impact on the global EV market.

This study summarizes the specialties and obstacles and highlights the potential SSBs wield in the broader context of electric vehicles (EVs). In addition to outlining the evolution and advances in SSB technology, it discusses how new materials development enables commercialization, creates opportunities, and structures the global EV landscape. SSBs have a lower environmental impact than lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries while offering higher power and lower manufacturing costs. In addition, they are more cost-effective, energy-dense, and weigh less.

Despite these factors driving the adoption of SSBs, the segment has significant technological and engineering bottlenecks, with thermal management of some polyolefins-ethylene products as one of the main barriers inhibiting mass production. Extensive cost analysis suggests that SSBs deliver a high level of safety and energy efficiency; however, manufacturing costs remain high because of shell material prices. Nonetheless, costs are expected to fall in the future, making SSBs a more compelling value proposition.

The study also covers important mergers and partnerships among major players, including Toyota, Volkswagen, and Hyundai. Such collaborations are key in advancing the development of SSBs and realizing their full potential for next-gen EV use. These partnerships champion battery performance for improved vehicle range and charging speeds.

The global SSB market is poised to experience exponential growth heightened by growing patent activity and financial investments from OEMs. While battery chemistries move forward and consolidated manufacturing clusters emerge, SSBs will become indispensable to moving electric mobility to the next stage. This transition further highlights the competitive landscape, with legacy automakers and upstarts jockeying for dominance in advanced battery technology.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Mass Manufacturing to Drive SSB Technology Implementation

Growth Opportunity 2: R&D Focus Areas Growth Opportunity 3: Regulatory and Standardization Focus Areas

SSB Companies



QuantumScape

Solid Power

Blue Solutions Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL)

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Solid-state Battery (SSB) Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis Research Aims and Objectives

Growth Environment



Development of SSBs

Key SSB Adoption Trends in EVs

Major Challenges to SSB Technology Development

Benefits of SSBs for Electric Mobility

Challenges in Adopting SSBs for Electric Mobility

Li-ion Batteries vs SSBs - A Comparison

SSB Costing

Future SSB Costing

Mergers for SSBs

Key Value Propositions of SSBs in EVs

Technology Roadmap for Evolving Battery Chemistries

SSB Manufacturing Clusters

SSB Technology and Density

Key OEMs' Adoption of SSBs

OEM Adoption of Existing vs Future Chemistries

Specific Energy of Battery Energy Systems by Device, Global, 2023 SSB Global Market Size 2018-2030e*

Patent Activity



SSB Patent Activity by Geography Competitive Landscape of SSB Patent Activity

Appendix & Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900