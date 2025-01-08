Large Brazilian Companies Prefer Extrajudicial Recovery As Renegotiations Soar 300% In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Source: Observatório Brasileiro de Recuperação Extrajudicial (Obre). Fifty Brazilian companies restructured R$37.4 ($6) billion in debts last year, marking a 385% jump from the previous period.



This acceleration reflects high interest rates pressuring indebted firms to find faster and more cost-effective solutions outside the courts. Several prominent examples illustrate why this route gained attention.



Casas Bahia secured an agreement with major creditors Bradesco and Banco do Brasil before submitting its plan, dragging other creditors into the arrangement. Tok&Stok used the same mechanism to facilitate its merger with Mobly, aiming to stabilize its finances.



Companies can seek out-of-court reorganization when at least 33% of their creditors approve. They then receive 90 days of protection from possible legal actions while trying to secure more than 50% support.



Many businesses prefer this path, partly because the overall cost often ranges between 1% and 5% of total debts, compared with 5% to 15% in judicial reorganization, according to leading advisers.





Growing Adoption of Extrajudicial Restructuring in Brazil

Law changes have sparked broader adoption of this instrument, especially among larger firms with expert legal assistance. Many see it as a proactive way to cut risks and protect valuable assets before they lose too much worth.



Yet some enterprises maintain preconceived notions about alternative restructuring tools and end up delaying necessary negotiations. Experts note that bondholders and capital-market investors increasingly appear in these discussions.



This shift reflects a growing market where more companies tap external funding and must reconcile diverse creditor interests. Consequently, out-of-court restructuring offers flexibility and keeps reputational concerns to a minimum.



Observers predict a broader wave of smaller companies embracing this tool soon. They also cite tax considerations that sometimes favor court-supervised proceedings.



However, ongoing success stories encourage further adoption of extrajudicial deals, bolstering hopes for swift corporate recovery in Brazil's evolving financial landscape.

MENAFN08012025007421016031ID1109067281