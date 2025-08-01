President Ruto Attends The Swearing-In Of Ghana New President, Mahama

(MENAFN- APO Group)

President William Ruto was among several African leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Ghana's new President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the iconic Black Star Square in the capital Accra.

Speaking after his swearing-in, President Mahama assured businesses and investors that Ghana is open for business, promising a more transparent and fair tax regime to stimulate growth.

President Mahama said he will meet with business leaders to reaffirm that his country is open for business besides outlining plans for a 24-hour economy.

While in Kenya last December, President Mahama met President Ruto and they agreed that the two nations would enhance their relations in trade and investment, agriculture, mining, tourism, and oil and gas.

They also committed to broaden opportunities for the people of the two countries and enable them to travel, trade and do business.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Ruto met Presidents Faure Gnassingbé of Togo and Gideon Boko of Botswana as well as Equatorial Guinea's Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue in Accra.

In the meetings, President Ruto said Africa's future will be shaped by inclusive dialogue among all stakeholders on the need for the continent's transformation.

He cited the reform of the African Union, peace and security, and continental integration as critical in enhancing the role of the private sector in development, especially under the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

President Ruto noted that the implementation of the Tripartite Free Trade Area, comprising the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), will establish a market of 700 million people.

“Alongside the proposed African Union reforms, this free trade area will unlock Africa's potential, expand opportunities, alleviate poverty and leverage shared prosperity,” he said.

The President said increased investment in agriculture is a critical pillar in ensuring that Africa achieves food security and is in line with the continent's Malabo Declaration.

Additionally, President Ruto noted that investment in tourism, trade and investment will drive development and growth, enabling the continent to realise its full economic potential.

On their part, President Gnassingbé, President Boko and the Vice-President Obiang pledged their support for Kenya's former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's candidature for the African Union Commission chairperson.

President Ruto, later met the United Kingdom's Minister for Africa Lord Collins.

He said Africa's transformation leans on its stability especially in the Great Lakes Region.

“We appreciate the United Kingdom for supporting the continent's peace and security efforts,” said President Ruto.

Meanwhile, President Ruto said the intra-African trade's potential will only be realised when all parties create a conducive environment for businesses to incubate and flourish.

Reflecting on the regional integration and investment in the continent during a meeting with the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Wamkele Mene, President Ruto said peace and stability remains key to the successful implementation of Intra-African trade.

