Result Of The Auction Of 2.25 Per Cent DGB 2026 And 2.25 Per Cent DGB 2033


1/8/2025 4:30:48 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill.DKK (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield
99 24888 DGB 2.25% 15/11/2026 600 - - - -
99 24532 DGB 2.25% 15/11/2033 2,850 2,350 100.65 100 % 2.17 % p.a.
Total 3,450 2,350

Settlement: 10 January 2025


