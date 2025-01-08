30,000 evacuate as wildfire sweeps through Los Angeles, damaging homes, causing major traffic disruptions

(MENAFN) Tuesday saw 30,000 people escape under massive smoke plumes that engulfed most of the metropolitan area as a swiftly spreading wildfire raged across an expensive district of Los Angeles, damaging homes and causing traffic bottlenecks.



After warning of severe fire threat from strong winds that arrived after prolonged dry weather, officials reported that at least 2,921 acres (1,182 hectares) of the Pacific Palisades area between the coastal communities of Santa Monica and Malibu had burnt.



There were worries that more communities might have to evacuate as the fire expanded after officials warned that the strongest wind conditions were predicted to arrive overnight. Later, the municipal of Santa Monica issued an evacuation order for the northern part of the city.



As the fire raced from the hills of Topanga Canyon to the Pacific Ocean, witnesses saw several burning homes, the flames almost scorching their cars as they escaped.



At a news conference, Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said, "We feel very blessed at this point that there are no injuries that are reported." Crowley also mentioned that over 25,000 people in 10,000 residences were at risk.





