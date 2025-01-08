(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retinal Gene Therapy Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall world revenue for the Retinal Gene Therapy Market will surpass US$110.0 million in 2024

This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

Increasing Prevalence of Inherited Retinal Diseases, Clinical Trial Success and Approvals Driving Market Growth

Some of the key factors driving the retinal gene therapy market growth include increasing prevalence of inherited retinal diseases, success of the clinical trials & approvals, and advancements in gene therapy technologies. Inherited retinal diseases though small in concentration have been increasingly identified across regions. Therefore, growing prevalence of IRDs, including as retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA) has led to the demand for effective therapies.

In addition to this, gene therapy technology has been proving to be effective method for number of conditions including ocular diseases. Also, with significant players including clinical trial companies have witnessed success in the product development and having strong product pipeline is likely to boost the adoption of the gene therapy practices for retinal diseases. There have been continuous efforts including vector design, gene editing, non-invasive route of administration, and others have promised safety and efficacy of retinal gene therapy technology.

On the other hand, with success of the clinical trials, there has been significant investments from government and private stakeholders in research & development activities for retinal gene therapy. This will be very critical development in terms of continuous efforts towards development of effective gene therapies for rare retinal diseases.

Limited Treatment Reach and High Cost Likely to Hamper Industry Growth

As of now retinal gene therapy has been restricted to limited centres around the world that are effectively engaging in the gene therapy practices. The therapy has been gaining wider recognition in developed regions including North America and Europe. Therefore, this therapy has long strides to cover in terms of the adoption, development of expertise, and infrastructure.

Also, the cost of retinal gene therapy is on the higher side considerably with patented products and initial phase of the product life cycle. Therefore, easy patient access to this novel therapy is difficult on the current scenario. This is subjected to change with wider recognition and insurance coverage for the treatment.

Key Questions Answered



How is the retinal gene therapy market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the retinal gene therapy market?

How will each retinal gene therapy submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?

How will the market shares for each retinal gene therapy submarket develop from 2024 to 2034?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?

Will leading retinal gene therapy markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the retinal gene therapy projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of retinal gene therapy projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the Retinal Gene Therapy market?

Where is the retinal gene therapy market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines? What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising Retinal Gene Therapy prices and recent developments.

Retinal Gene Therapy Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors



Increasing Prevalence of Inherited Retinal Diseases (IRDs)

Advancements in Gene Therapy Technologies

Clinical Success and Regulatory Approvals Growing Investment and Funding

Market Restraining Factors



Safety Concerns

Limited Treatment Reach

Long-Term Efficacy and Durability

High Cost of Treatment Regulatory Challenges

Market Opportunities



Diversification of Targeted Diseases

Combination Therapies

Precision Medicine Approaches Gene Editing Technologies

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Patient Data

Regulatory Framework

Emerging Markets and Megatrends

Leading companies profiled in the report



AbbVie Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

Beacon Therapeutics

GenSight Biologics S.A.

Hemera Biosciences LLC

MeiraGTx Limited

Novartis AG

Oxford Biomedica PLC

Oxular Limited

PulseSight Therapeutics

REGENXBIO Inc. Spark Therapeutics

Segments Covered in the Report

Approach



Gene Replacement

Gene Silencing

Gene Editing

Modifier Gene Therapy Others

Gene Therapy Vectors



Viral Vectors Non-viral Vectors

Route of Administration



Invasive Non-invasive

Indication



Leber Congenital Amaurosis (LCA)

Stargardt Disease

Choroideremia

X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Others

End-users



Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Ophthalmic Clinics Others

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Rest of Latin America

MEA



GCC

South Africa Rest of MEA

