(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Copenhagen





Nykredit Realkredit A/S publish supplement no 4 to Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Nykredit Realkredit A/S publish supplement no 4 dated 8 January 2025 to €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme (" EMTN Programme ") dated 8 May 2024.

Under the EMTN Programme Nykredit Realkredit A/S may issue Subordinated Notes (Tier 2), Senior Non-Preferred Notes and Senior Unsecured Notes.

The supplement and the EMTN Programme are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of ALM & Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21 or Kristian Ingemann Petersen, Attorney-at-Law, tel +45 44 55 16 78.

Attachments



Nykredit Realkredit publish supplement Supplement no 4 for Base Prospectus January 2025