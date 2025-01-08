Spotsee Launches Warmmark QR; Revolutionizing Cold Chain Monitoring With Smart, Low-Cost, Sustainable Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpotSee, a global leader in sensor development and condition-monitoring technology, is excited to announce the launch of its newest innovation, WarmMark QR . Featuring SpotSee's patented process for reading the visual sensor indicator , WarmMark QR is a single-use, battery-free time-temperature visual indicating sensor that combines affordability, sustainability, and cutting-edge digital integration to transform cold chain monitoring.

“Our simple low-cost sensors just got smarter,” said Tony Fonk, President and CEO of SpotSee. "WarmMark QR is a cost-effective and sustainable way to track-and-trace time-temperature excursions at the box or salable unit level.”

Key Features of WarmMark QR:



Affordable: WarmMark QR is 11 times more cost-effective than single-use PDF data loggers , enabling advanced cold chain monitoring for last mile and other applications (1).

Sustainable: Composed of 87% sustainable(2) and 90% recyclable(3) materials, the WarmMark QR offers a significantly smaller carbon footprint compared to traditional data loggers.

High Precision: Delivers accurate temperature readings with ±1°C (±2°F) accuracy and a 2-year shelf life , ensuring reliability for extended storage and shipping needs.

Smartphone Readable Without an App: Scans seamlessly with almost any smartphone, without requiring an app to upload data to the SpotSee Cloud. Track and Trace: Users gain immediate access to temperature excursion data once the product is scanned complete with time, date, location, and serial number, via the SpotSee Cloud.



Applications and Impact

WarmMark QR is poised to make a significant impact across various industries, including:



Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Distribution: Ensuring product effectiveness is maintained from factory to patient.

Last-Mile Delivery: Providing reliable monitoring for temperature-sensitive products during final transit stages.

Vaccine Shipping: Supporting the safe and compliant transport of vaccines.

Pharmacy Delivery/Ship to Home: Ensuring patients are safely receiving their prescriptions at home.

Diagnostic Tests and Specimens: Track and trace temperature excursions related to critical diagnostic reagents and specimens.

Chemical Transportation: Maintaining the integrity of sensitive materials throughout their journey. Temperature-Sensitive Food Products: Protecting quality and safety in the food supply chain.



By integrating WarmMark QR into their operations, customers enhance compliance, reduce manual record-keeping, and gain access to actionable insights.

Setting a New Standard in Cold Chain Monitoring

"WarmMark QR addresses the biggest challenge by monitoring temperature in the last mile, the level that matters most,” added Fonk. "Our patented technology, commitment to sustainability, and integration with the SpotSee Cloud makes this an indispensable tool for industries and products that require visibility at every level."

With a starting manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $1.49 USD, (in the US – prices may vary in other countries) the WarmMark QR is 11-times less expensive than the average single use PDF data logger and is comprised of 87% sustainable materials.

Available in various standard temperatures, these time-over-temperature visual indicators are now available on and from our global distributors. For more information or to discuss your specific cold chain monitoring needs, visit our site or contact our sales team .

At launch, single window sensors will be available at the following levels: -18°C/0°F, 0°C/32°F, 5°C/41°F, 8°C/46°F, 10°C/50°F, 25°C/77°F, 26°C/79°F, 30°C/86°F, 37°C/99°F

Developing a Smarter Cold Chain

For the past four decades, SpotSee has manufactured and refined the WarmMark family of products--which are used by some of the best life science companies in the world. This revolutionary enhancement reflects the company's commitment to continuous improvement and innovation-solidifying its leadership in the cold-chain industry.

Engineered by SpotSee teams in Dallas, Chicago, and Wales, the WarmMark QR will be proudly manufactured at one of the company's facilities, under strict quality controls to ensure accuracy and reliability.

About SpotSee

At SpotSee, every degree matters. As a global leader in condition monitoring and sensing solutions, the company helps customers identify changing conditions to protect life sciences and ensure supply chain integrity. SpotSee provides products that enable more than 4,500 customers and partners in 62 countries to detect changes in the condition of everything from vaccines to spaceships. The company's solutions include temperature, impact, tilt, vibration, humidity and liquid detection monitoring devices, available via visual, RFID, QR code, cellular or satellite connection. Its products such as WarmMark, ColdMark, HemoTemp II, ThermoStrip, Thermax, BriteLine, ShockWatch, ShockLog and TiltWatch are widely used in the life sciences, energy, transportation, aerospace, defense, food, manufacturing and consumer products sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and operates five facilities in Texas, Illinois, Mexico and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit .

Footnotes

(1) MSRP of the WarmMark QR is $1.49, compared to the price of an average single-use data logger at $16.00. Calculated as USD, on December 2, 2024.

(2) Based on the weight amount of sustainable materials that make up each WarmMark QR, versus the non-sustainable elements needed to prevent activation.

(3) If the components of the WarmMark QR are separated, it is 87% recyclable/repulpable. The transfer tape and activator film are not recyclable. Standards based on recyclable practices in the United States.

